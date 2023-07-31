Welsh Wrestling Icon Adrian Street, Known as 'The Sadist in Sequins,' Passes Away at 82

British wrestling icon Adrian Street has passed away at the age of 82 in Cwmbran's Grange University Hospital. He was known as "the sadist in sequins" and "the man fans love to hate" during his illustrious career in the '70s and '80s, where he gained fame for his outrageous appearance and intense fighting style.

Street's success extended to Canada and the US during the '80s, where he won several championship belts and became a prominent figure, playing up to the cameras. Alongside his wife and former wrestler, Linda, whom he met in 1969, he settled in Florida and ventured into a successful costume-making business called The Bizarre Bazaar, along with a wrestling school called Skull Krushers Academy. Street estimated that during his career he had wrestled between 12,000 and 15,000 matches.

Despite surviving cancer in 2001, Street faced health challenges later on. He recently underwent brain surgery and suffered a stroke, followed by complications with colitis, a chronic inflammatory bowel disease, which led to sepsis and ultimately claimed his life.

Linda, his wife, described him as the "kindest, most loving man you could ever meet," in stark contrast to his on-stage persona. She plans to have him cremated and his ashes scattered in the mountains near their home, as he loved the outdoors and spent time walking in the countryside.

WNS sends out its deepest and heartfelt condolences to Adrian Street's friends and family.