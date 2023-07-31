Eric Bischoff Reveals Impact nWo Merchandise Sales Has on WCW

Prior to the formation of the New World Order in 1996, WCW's merchandise sales were described as 'abysmal,' according to Eric Bischoff. During his '83 Weeks Podcast,' Bischoff discussed the profound impact of the nWo on WCW.

"WCW's merchandise sales had been lackluster until the arrival of the nWo. Acknowledging the past, Eric Bischoff stated, 'Yes, I should take that back because people hang on every word I say and troll me afterward.' While WCW did sell some merchandise at arenas, it was far from successful, and Eric described it as 'abysmal,' not justifying the time and expenses involved in transporting and setting up the items for sale. It was simply not a profitable venture before the nWo era.

The turning point came with the emergence of the nWo, as Eric Bischoff explained, 'It's not that we didn't want it, it's just we didn't have anybody that was over enough to drive it. The nWo changed that.' He emphasized that the decision to create spin-offs like Wolfpac or LWO was not motivated by merchandise considerations but driven by the compelling story and the immense popularity of the nWo. The impact was profound, with Eric vividly describing the nWo's influence as a 'tsunami,' lifting all aspects of WCW with its overwhelming success. 'It wasn't a high tide. It was a fricking tsunami,' he remarked."

nWo merchandise is still among the most bought merchandise in 2023 with the group regularly appearing in the top 5 merchandise pushers in WWE.