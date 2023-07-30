WWE NXT Great American Bash Results (7/30/2023)

Don't miss the highly-anticipated return of WWE NXT tonight, as they present their latest premium live event, WWE NXT Great American Bash 2023, streaming live from the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park in Austin, Texas. The action kicks off this evening at 7/6c and can be enjoyed via the WWE Network on Peacock.

The big event will feature four thrilling title matches. Carmelo Hayes takes on Ilja Dragunov for the NXT Championship, while Tiffany Stratton goes head-to-head with Thea Hail for the NXT Women's Championship. Gallus and The Family clash for the NXT Tag-Team Championships, and in a triple threat match, Dominik Mysterio faces off against Wes Lee and Mustafa Ali for the NXT North American Championship.

But that's not all! The event also features Gable Steveson squaring off against Baron Corbin, and a Weapons Wild match between Roxanne Perez and Blair Davenport. Adding to the excitement is an eight-person mixed tag-team match, where Dragon Lee, Nathan Frazer, Yulisa Leon & Valentina Feroz team up to take on The Meta-Four foursome of Noam Dar, Oro Mensah, Jakara Jackson & Lash Legend.

Stay tuned and keep refreshing this page frequently to get the most up-to-date results coverage live from Austin, TX.

Kickoff Show:

We are thrilled to kick off the official kickoff for this year's WWE NXT Great American Bash! Megan Morant, is here to guide us through all the exciting happenings tonight. Joining her are two panelists, Peter Rosenberg and Matt Camp, who will be providing their expert insights and analysis throughout the NXT GAB pre-show. So, sit back, relax, and get ready!

As the cameras roll, we catch a glimpse of Ilja Dragunov arriving at the H-E-B Center in Cedar Park, Texas, followed shortly after by the NXT Champion, Carmelo Hayes, and his ally, Trick Williams, making their entrance. Meanwhile, McKenzie Mitchell catches up with the WWE Women's World Champion, Rhea Ripley, who stands outside the locker room of the NXT North American Champion, Dominik Mysterio. Ripley shares her thoughts, highlighting Dominik's calm and collected demeanor ahead of tonight's high-stakes Triple Threat match, where anything can happen, including one competitor seizing an opportune moment to secure a victory. With her encouragement offered, Ripley heads back into the locker room to assist Dominik in his preparations.

As we transition back inside the studio, Megan Morant, Peter Rosenberg, and Matt Camp delve into the upcoming triple-threat match scheduled for tonight, where the NXT North American Championship is on the line. The panelists share their thoughts and predictions, adding to the anticipation surrounding this thrilling title clash.

Next up, we are treated to a video package highlighting the much-anticipated Weapons Wild Match featuring Roxanne Perez and Blair Davenport. The panelists introduce special footage from Dream Con, revealing Davenport's sneak attack on Perez from behind, setting the stage for an intense showdown.

Returning to the pre-show panel studio, Morant, Rosenberg, and Camp offer their respective takes on the Weapons Wild Match, sharing insights and discussing the potential outcomes of this heated rivalry.

As the conversation shifts, the panelists turn their attention to Gable Steveson's in-ring debut. The excitement builds as they discuss Steveson's arrival earlier in the day at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park, wearing his Olympic gold medal around his neck.

The panelists then present a "Tale of the Tape" breakdown, highlighting notable stats for both Gable Steveson and Baron Corbin, building anticipation for their scheduled bout tonight. With their elaborate thoughts on what to expect in the match, the panelists add even more intrigue to the upcoming clash between these two competitors.

Backstage, McKenzie catches up with Baron Corbin, who holds nothing back in expressing his disdain for Gable Steveson. Corbin asserts that Gable embodies everything he stands against, claiming that Steveson struts around like he knows it all, but in reality, he knows nothing about the world of WWE. Corbin acknowledges that he cannot take away Gable's impressive accolades, but he vows to crush Steveson's will to succeed and his ambition to become a WWE Superstar.

The confident Corbin dismisses the notion that Gable's debut will be a cakewalk, and he refutes the idea that Steveson will be the next chosen one. According to Corbin, this run is all about him, and he unapologetically aims to take what he believes he deserves. He boldly declares that once the bell rings, all eyes may be on Gable Steveson, but they will quickly shift to him as he plans to dominate and bury the second Olympic gold medalist.

With a determined glint in his eye, Corbin makes it clear that Gable won't be welcomed back to NXT after their encounter. McKenzie extends her good luck wishes to Corbin, but he confidently retorts that luck is something he won't require tonight. The stage is set for an intense showdown between Gable Steveson and Baron Corbin at WWE NXT Great American Bash 2023.

Returning to the panelists, they react to Baron Corbin's strong words, sharing their thoughts on his confidence heading into the match against Gable Steveson. With a mixture of anticipation and skepticism, they discuss Corbin's motives and his determination to dominate in the ring.

Moving on, the panel introduces the NXT Women's Championship match scheduled for tonight, where Tiffany Stratton puts her title on the line against Thea Hail. A video package showcasing the rivalry between the two competitors plays, setting the stage for a thrilling showdown.

Each panelist weighs in with their thoughts and predictions for the match, with a particularly confident Peter Rosenberg explaining why he believes Thea Hail stands no chance against Tiffany Stratton tonight.

Finally, they introduce the main event of the evening, featuring Carmelo Hayes defending the prestigious NXT World Championship against the formidable Ilja Dragunov. The pre-match video hypes up the intensity and significance of this epic encounter, leaving the panelists and viewers alike eager to witness the battle for the coveted title.

Nathan Frazer, Dragon Lee, Yulisa Leon & Valentina Feroz vs. Noam Dar, Oro Mensah, Jakara Jackson & Lash Legend

As the camera pans to the ring, we are greeted by the enthusiastic voice of Vic Joseph, who extends a warm welcome from the iconic H-E-B Center at Cedar Park in Cedar Park, Texas. By his side at ringside is none other than the legendary WWE Hall of Famer, Booker T.

As Dragon Lee stands at the end of the entrance ramp, he is soon joined by two of his partners for this thrilling bout, Yulisa Leon and Valentina Feroz. Together, they await the entrance of their final teammate, the esteemed Heritage Cup Champion, Nathan Frazer, who proudly carries the authentic Heritage Cup trophy with him. The four competitors settle into the ring, ready to take on their opponents.

In contrast, The Meta-Four, consisting of Noam Dar, Oro Mensah, Jakara Jackson, and the formidable Lash Legend, make their entrance with Dar, who has overcome weeks of crippling depression, holding his faux Heritage Cup trophy. With a heartfelt gesture, he kisses the replica before placing it down and stepping into the ring alongside his team.

The bell rings, and the match officially kicks off with the true Heritage Cup Champion, Nathan Frazer, squaring off against the self-proclaimed titleholder, Noam Dar. The two engage in a heated back-and-forth battle right from the start, with Frazer executing a high back-body drop, coming close to a near fall.

Yulisa Leon and Lash Legend tag in, igniting the action as they exchange blows. Leon then tags in Valentina Feroz, but their double-team attempt backfires, and Legend showcases his strength by slamming her into the mat, leaving the crowd in awe.

Jakara Jackson enters the match for the first time, keeping her sunglasses on for an impressive high spot, much to the delight of the crowd. She removes her shades and goes for a cover but only manages to get a two-count. Leon attempts to regain control, but Oro Mensah takes the initiative, tagging himself in and disrupting their momentum. However, Dragon Lee quickly enters the fray, regaining control for his team by delivering a powerful blow to Oro, resulting in another close near fall.

With Dragon Lee reeling from Oro Mensah's powerful attack, Noam Dar seizes the opportunity and confidently tags in, eager to continue the assault. As the referee's attention is diverted, the cunning members of The Meta-Four pounce on Dragon Lee, cornering him in their heel territory. All four opponents ruthlessly gang up on the masked babyface, unleashing a relentless onslaught in their corner.

Mensah returns to the fray, taking control of the match, as the crowd tries to rally behind Dragon Lee, who finds himself in desperate need of making a tag to his teammates

The match reaches a thrilling crescendo as a series of high spots unfold, taking the action from the ring to the floor. Amidst the chaos, Dragon Lee and Oro Mensah find themselves the last competitors standing in the squared circle. Summoning his inner strength, Lee charges off the ropes and executes his impressive finisher with precision, landing it on Mensah and securing the pinfall for his team.

Winners: Nathan Frazer, Dragon Lee, Yulisa Leon & Valentina Feroz

Main Show:

In a touching and heartfelt moment, Cody Rhodes takes center stage as the narrator and emcee of the opening video package for WWE NXT Great American Bash 2023. As the video unfolds, an unmistakable homage to the legendary Dusty Rhodes permeates every frame, reminding everyone of the immense impact he had on both the original Great American Bash in WCW/NWA and the present-day NXT.

NXT World Tag-Team Championship

Gallus (C) vs. The Family

There's a unique twist in store for Tony D'Angelo and Stacks Lorenzo. As they make their way to the ring, computerized rats seemingly escape during their entrance, creating a visually captivating entrance.

In his eye-catching orange velvet pants, Tony D is met with a warm reception from the passionate crowd. Together with his partner, Stacks, they waste no time neutralizing Mark Coffey at the start of the match. Executing a perfectly timed assisted hip-toss Senton, they manage to get a close near fall, showcasing their impressive teamwork and skill in the ring.

However, Stacks' momentum is briefly interrupted when he hits the ropes near Gallus's corner, and Joe Coffey seizes the opportunity, grabbing his leg to throw him off balance. With another distraction coming into play, Gallus takes full advantage, asserting their control over the match.

Mark Coffey once again resorts to distracting the referee, providing an opportunity for Joe Coffey to deliver a cheap shot to Stacks Lorenzo. The underhanded tactic tips the scales in favor of Gallus, and they continue to assert their dominance over their opponents.

On a lighter note, whenever Vic Joseph refers to "The Don of NXT," it brings to mind the Donbot character from the animated series Futurama.

As Stacks Lorenzo makes the timely tag to Tony D'Angelo, the crowd roars with anticipation. D'Angelo springs into action, unleashing a flurry of offense, including an impressive spinebuster that leaves their opponents stunned.

In a desperate attempt to disrupt the pinfall, Wolfie rushes in, but Tony D'Angelo swiftly evades, causing Wolfie to inadvertently collide with his own partner, Mark Coffey. The misstep creates an opening for Tony D and Stacks, who seize the opportunity to unleash a perfectly synchronized assault.

In a crafty maneuver, Wolfgang executes a blind tag and catches Stacks Lorenzo off-guard with a powerful Uranage, knocking him down. Seizing the opportunity, he kicks Tony D'Angelo off the apron and hurls Mark Coffey over the top rope, sending both opponents crashing down onto D'Angelo.

The wily tactics of Gallus come into play as they successfully distract the referee, allowing them to execute their signature Shellaleigh finisher on Stacks Lorenzo. Despite the devastating move, Stacks shows incredible resilience, kicking out of the pinfall attempt to the surprise of the crowd.

Not to be outdone, Tony D'Angelo takes matters into his own hands, sending Mark Coffey hurtling into Wolfgang with a powerful powerbomb. With the referee momentarily distracted, Joe Coffey seizes the opportunity to attack D'Angelo, but his plan backfires as D'Angelo retaliates, striking Joe instead.

With the odds finally tipping in their favor, Tony D'Angelo and Stacks Lorenzo capitalize on the opportunity and deliver their signature move, Badda-Bing, on Wolfgang. The crowd erupts in cheers as Tony D covers Wolfgang for the hard-fought and well-deserved victory.

Winners and NEW NXT World Tag-Team Champions: The Family

Weapons Wild Match

Roxanne Perez vs. Blair Davenport

To the delight of the Austin fans, the theme of Roxanne Perez fills the arena, and the former NXT Women's Champion makes her way to the ring amidst a nice pop from the crowd. The electrifying atmosphere is heightened as footage of her recent attack at the Dream Con event is shown, reminding everyone of the intense rivalry with Blair Davenport.

As Roxanne Perez warmly embraces her friends and family in the crowd, the home state girl receives an outpouring of support from her loved ones living in the area. However, before the joyous reunion can continue, Davenport strikes from out of nowhere, launching a sudden and offensive assault from the crowd. She ruthlessly beats Perez down at ringside, but the determined former champion summons her fighting spirit and starts to push back against her assailant.

Roxy hits a crossbody off the barricade, but Blair quickly recovers and brings a chair. Roxy knocks her down and follows up with a Suicide Dive and clothesline. However, Blair strikes back, hitting Roxy with a metal trashcan. She then blasts Roxy with chair shots, even taunting Booker T in the process.

In a brutal display, Blair continues her assault, using chairs and trashcans she added to the ring earlier. She sets them up in each corner. Roxy hits her head on a couple of them before Blair gets blasted with one. Blair viciously attacks Roxy with a belt, right in front of Roxy's family. She slams Roxy into the barricade and taunts Roxy's sister.

Despite the relentless attack, Roxy fights back, using a cowbell and the belt against Blair, showing her resilience in the face of adversity.

Perez attempts her Pop-Rox finisher, but Davenport counters with a modified Alabama Slam. Ouch. Perez tries again but gets launched throat-first into the ropes. Davenport misses a double stomp, and Perez starts to fight back. She knocks Davenport to the floor and delivers a running knee to her face against the steel steps.

Perez sets up Davenport on a table and leaps off the top rope with a big splash, breaking the table in front of her family. She brings Davenport back into the ring and hits a devastating Pop Rox onto a pile of steel chairs, securing the pinfall victory.

Winner: Roxanne Perez

Baron Corbin vs. Gable Steveson

Steveson attempts a single leg takedown, but Corbin manages to scramble away. A go-behind by Gable, but Corbin breaks it with a back elbow. Gable responds with a forearm shiver, but Corbin drives him into the corner with force. Steveson backs him off, and Corbin regroups on the floor.

Back in the ring, Gable ducks a lariat and executes a big leapfrog. He goes for an ankle lock, but Corbin reaches the ropes for a break. On the floor, a German suplex by Corbin followed by slamming Gable into the post. Back inside, Baron mounts Gable and smashes his head into the post.

Corbin continues his attack with right hands, while Gable shows his resilience and fights back with punches, delivering overhead belly-to-belly suplexes in succession. Gable goes for a clothesline, sending Corbin over the ropes and out of the ring. He follows Corbin, putting him back inside, but Corbin clotheslines Gable out the other side of the ring!

The brawl spills onto the floor as Steveson throws Corbin over the announce desk, and Corbin retaliates with a diving brain chop off the desk. Referee Darryl Sharma starts counting as the intense battle rages on.

The match goes to a double countout draw!

Even after the bell rings, the intensity between Gable Steveson and Baron Corbin refuses to subside. The two fierce competitors continue to battle, and their clash spills over the announce table, leaving fans chanting "bullshit!" in disbelief at the chaotic finish.

Ignoring attempts to break up the fight, security rushes in, but Gable and Corbin turn the tables and start taking out security members themselves. The relentless fight leads them back to the ringside area, where Corbin crashes through the barricade. Undeterred, Gable returns to the ring and defiantly raises his arms in the air, eliciting a mix of boos and cheers from the passionate crowd.

NXT North American Championship

Dominik Mysterio (C) vs. Wes Lee vs. Mustafa Ali

After a quick backstage segment, which sees Jacy Jane attack Lyra Valkyria as Rhea Ripley appears and mentions how she's loving what she's seeing from them, we head to the pre-match video package for our next bout of the evening.

With that said, the events leading up to tonight's triple-threat title tilt for the NXT North American Championship between reigning and defending title-holder Dominik Mysterio, former champion Wes Lee and Mustafa Ali are shown. After it wraps up, we shoot back inside the arena.

Wes Lee's theme hits and out he comes to the ring to a good reception from the Texas crowd. Out next is Mustafa Ali, to a decent reaction as well. Both guys wait in the ring and glare as Dominik Mysterio makes his way out for this scheduled defense of his newly won NXT North American Championship.

The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one. "Dirty" Dom immediately scoots under the bottom rope to avoid the early fight with Lee and Ali. They head out after him but Rhea Ripley comes over and stands in front of him to protect him. He runs into the ring and sprints across, trying to slide under the bottom rope again.

Throwing Mustafa Ali back inside the ring, Dominik Mysterio tags in Wes Lee. The two teams engage in a thrilling exchange, hitting Three Amigos back and forth. Dom faces a big dropkick from Ali, but he manages to lift his boot up in time, countering with a tornado DDT on Lee, but it's not enough for the victory.

Ali showcases his submission skills, applying a Boston Crab on Wes Lee and a Camel Clutch on Dominik Mysterio. The crafty Mysterio bites Ali's hand, forcing him to release the hold.

Amid the action, Mustafa Ali rips off a turnbuckle cover and climbs up to the top rope. He executes a daring 450 splash onto the apron, leaving both competitors at ringside. Rhea Ripley intervenes, getting involved on the apron, but Wes Lee takes her out with a devastating move, Riptide, into the announce table.

Back inside the ring, Rhea tries to distract the referee, and in the chaos, she throws her title into the ring. The referee takes it away, and she passes Dominik Mysterio another title. With the title in hand, Mysterio cracks Wes Lee with it, but it's still not enough to secure the win.

The action reaches its climax as Dominik Mysterio heads to the top rope, but Ali cuts him off with a dropkick, leaving him caught in the ropes. Mustafa Ali climbs up and attempts a 450 splash, but Rhea Ripley pulls him off the cover.

With tensions running high, Dominik Mysterio regains his composure and ascends to the top once more, ready to deliver a thrilling high-flying move to finish the match in a spectacular fashion at WWE NXT Great American Bash 2023.

Winner and STILL NXT North American Champion: Dominik Mysterio

NXT Women's Championship Submission Match

Tiffany Stratton (C) vs. Thea Hail

Vic Joseph and Booker T enthusiastically introduce the pre-match video package, setting the stage for the co-main event of the evening at WWE NXT Great American Bash.

The video package captures the intense events that have led to tonight's highly-anticipated rematch between Chase University's Thea Hail and the reigning NXT Women's Champion, Tiffany Stratton. After the package concludes, we return to the vibrant H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.

The energetic sounds of the Chase University fight song fill the air, heralding the arrival of Thea Hail, accompanied by her allies, Andre Chase and Duke Hudson. Hail's signature entrance, filled with passion and exuberance, resonates with the crowd in Austin, Texas, who are fully engaged and supportive of her.

Stratton initiates the submission exchange with a Surfboard hold, but Thea Hail quickly counters into an armbar, showcasing her grappling skills. Hail follows up with more offense, forcing the Champion to retreat to the outside of the ring. In an attempted Suicide Dive, there seems to be a misstep, resulting in a botched move.

Taking advantage of the situation, Stratton regains control. The absence of a trusted veteran in the match is evident as Stratton capitalizes on the opportunity and proceeds to stretch Thea around the ring post, demonstrating her ruthless side.

Thea Hail gains momentum with a Bulldog off the middle rope, sending Tiffany Stratton rolling to the outside. This time, Hail successfully executes a clean Suicide Dive, hitting her opponent with precision. Stratton attempts to counter by driving Hail into the ring post, but Hail quickly evades, causing Stratton to collide with the post shoulder first.

Undeterred, Hail goes for an aerial move from the top rope, but Stratton displays her super babyface instincts by rolling through the crossbody and effortlessly lifting Hail back up. With incredible strength, Stratton tosses Hail onto the back of her head

At ringside, Tiffany Stratton seizes control once again, forcefully slamming Thea Hail into the unforgiving steel ring steps before dragging her back into the ring. The passionate fans erupt into a lively dueling chant, with "No she didn't!" and "Yes she did!" echoing throughout the arena in response to the "You tapped out!" chant directed at Stratton when Hail had her locked in the Kimura hold moments ago.

Undeterred by the taunts, Stratton applies a tight Boston crab on Hail, showing her determination to wear down her opponent. Animatedly, both Andre Chase and Duke Hudson provide vocal encouragement, rallying behind Hail at ringside, making their presence felt and adding to the intensity of the moment.

Winner and STILL NXT Women's Champion: Tiffany Stratton

NXT Championship

Carmelo Hayes (c) vs. Ilja Dragunov