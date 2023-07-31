WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

WWE Hall of Famer Eager for Resumption of Nick Aldis vs. Cody Rhodes Feud in WWE

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 31, 2023

WWE Hall of Famer Eager for Resumption of Nick Aldis vs. Cody Rhodes Feud in WWE

WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long is hopeful to witness the revival of the feud between Nick Aldis and Cody Rhodes, should the British wrestler decide to join WWE. Currently a free agent, Aldis has expressed interest in signing with both WWE and AEW.

The history between Aldis and Rhodes dates back to 2018 when they engaged in a thrilling rivalry. During the independent supershow All In, Cody managed to dethrone Aldis and claim the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship, but Aldis would later reclaim the title that same year.

In an interview with Sportskeeda, Teddy Long shared his belief that the Aldis vs. Rhodes rivalry could take place once again, but this time within WWE. He said,

"I think that there’s still money in Nick Aldis, I think they should be using him on TV. I agree he could go to 'NXT' and be a great trainer, but he ain’t ready for that, there’s still money in this guy man, why waste him down there? Put him on TV and put him in a good story with somebody.

"They gotta build the guy, so don’t give him to Cody right away. Let him make a name for himself there, let him get some credibility there, let him build him, and then slide him into Cody, and you stop by Cody one day and say, ‘Hey, I ain’t forgot about you,’ and then keep on walking."

Although WWE reportedly has a strong interest in signing Aldis, who is also a former TNA World Champion, they are considering him for a potential backstage role as well. 

Fans Chant "Bullsh*t" as Gable Steveson's Debut Match Ends In Double Countout at WWE Great American Bash 2023

Baron Corbin vs. Gable Steveson Steveson attempts a single leg takedown, but Corbin manages to scramble away. A go-behind by Gable, but Cor [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jul 30, 2023 09:01PM


Tags: #wwe #nick aldis #cody rhodes #teddy long

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/83117/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer