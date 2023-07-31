WWE Hall of Famer Eager for Resumption of Nick Aldis vs. Cody Rhodes Feud in WWE

WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long is hopeful to witness the revival of the feud between Nick Aldis and Cody Rhodes, should the British wrestler decide to join WWE. Currently a free agent, Aldis has expressed interest in signing with both WWE and AEW.

The history between Aldis and Rhodes dates back to 2018 when they engaged in a thrilling rivalry. During the independent supershow All In, Cody managed to dethrone Aldis and claim the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship, but Aldis would later reclaim the title that same year.

In an interview with Sportskeeda, Teddy Long shared his belief that the Aldis vs. Rhodes rivalry could take place once again, but this time within WWE. He said,

"I think that there’s still money in Nick Aldis, I think they should be using him on TV. I agree he could go to 'NXT' and be a great trainer, but he ain’t ready for that, there’s still money in this guy man, why waste him down there? Put him on TV and put him in a good story with somebody.

"They gotta build the guy, so don’t give him to Cody right away. Let him make a name for himself there, let him get some credibility there, let him build him, and then slide him into Cody, and you stop by Cody one day and say, ‘Hey, I ain’t forgot about you,’ and then keep on walking."

Although WWE reportedly has a strong interest in signing Aldis, who is also a former TNA World Champion, they are considering him for a potential backstage role as well.