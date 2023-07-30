Fans Chant "Bullsh*t" as Gable Steveson's Debut Match Ends In Double Countout at WWE Great American Bash 2023

Baron Corbin vs. Gable Steveson

Steveson attempts a single leg takedown, but Corbin manages to scramble away. A go-behind by Gable, but Corbin breaks it with a back elbow. Gable responds with a forearm shiver, but Corbin drives him into the corner with force. Steveson backs him off, and Corbin regroups on the floor.

Back in the ring, Gable ducks a lariat and executes a big leapfrog. He goes for an ankle lock, but Corbin reaches the ropes for a break. On the floor, a German suplex by Corbin followed by slamming Gable into the post. Back inside, Baron mounts Gable and smashes his head into the post.

Corbin continues his attack with right hands, while Gable shows his resilience and fights back with punches, delivering overhead belly-to-belly suplexes in succession. Gable goes for a clothesline, sending Corbin over the ropes and out of the ring. He follows Corbin, putting him back inside, but Corbin clotheslines Gable out the other side of the ring!

The brawl spills onto the floor as Steveson throws Corbin over the announce desk, and Corbin retaliates with a diving brain chop off the desk. Referee Darryl Sharma starts counting as the intense battle rages on.

The match goes to a double-countout draw!

Even after the bell rings, the intensity between Gable Steveson and Baron Corbin refuses to subside. The two fierce competitors continue to battle, and their clash spills over the announce table, leaving fans chanting "bullshit!" in disbelief at the chaotic finish.

Ignoring attempts to break up the fight, security rushes in, but Gable and Corbin turn the tables and start taking out security members themselves. The relentless fight leads them back to the ringside area, where Corbin crashes through the barricade. Undeterred, Gable returns to the ring and defiantly raises his arms in the air, eliciting a mix of boos and cheers from the passionate crowd.

El primer combate de @GableSteveson en WWE terminó en doble cuenta fuera del ring. Después del combate, el Medallista Olímpico continuó el ataque contra Baron Corbin hasta dejarlo en el suelo con un «Belly-to-Belly» contra la barricada. #NXTGAB pic.twitter.com/PFLcMF2kYn — MUNDO LUCHA (@iMundoLucha) July 31, 2023

This went from 0-100 REAL QUICK 😱



No one can stop @GableSteveson and @BaronCorbinWWE from getting their hands on each other! #NXTGAB pic.twitter.com/LujNkGgPVA — WWE (@WWE) July 31, 2023

