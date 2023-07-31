Dominik Mysterio Shows Disrespect to Shawn Michaels After WWE NXT Great American Bash Victory

Following an intense Triple Threat match where Dominik Mysterio successfully defended his North American Championship against Wes Lee and Mustafa Ali, a controversial incident unfolded. Post-match, Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley were seen walking past Shawn Michaels backstage in a seemingly disrespectful manner.
Following this encounter, the SVP of Talent Development Creative made his feelings known, addressing Dominik with pointed words, "Your daddy should have disciplined you when you were a kid!"
Not cool, @RheaRipley_WWE and @DomMysterio35 😡#NXTGAB pic.twitter.com/ig8pY3JkQH— WWE (@WWE) July 31, 2023
⚡ WWE NXT Great American Bash Results (7/30/2023)
