Dominik Mysterio Shows Disrespect to Shawn Michaels After WWE NXT Great American Bash Victory

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 31, 2023

Following an intense Triple Threat match where Dominik Mysterio successfully defended his North American Championship against Wes Lee and Mustafa Ali, a controversial incident unfolded. Post-match, Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley were seen walking past Shawn Michaels backstage in a seemingly disrespectful manner.

Following this encounter, the SVP of Talent Development Creative made his feelings known, addressing Dominik with pointed words, "Your daddy should have disciplined you when you were a kid!"

