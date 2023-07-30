Carmelo Hayes Retains NXT Championship at WWE NXT Great American Bash 2023

It's time for the highly-anticipated main event!

Backstage, The Schism discusses their plan to unmask their minions one by one, trying to uncover the mystery behind the rogue masked members. The pre-match video package for the main event follows, building up the excitement for the upcoming clash.

As the package concludes, the arena erupts with cheers as Ilja Dragunov's theme music hits.

Next, a special elaborate entrance video featuring quotes from legends like Dusty Rhodes and Muhammad Ali captivates the crowd. Carmelo Hayes' theme music then blares through the arena, and the reigning NXT World Champion, accompanied by Trick Williams, enters to a thunderous ovation from the passionate Texas crowd.

In the midst of early back-and-forth action, Ilja Dragunov gains the upper hand, pummeling the Champion, Carmelo Hayes. Trick Williams looks visibly concerned as Ilja unleashes a series of loud chops in the corner, relentlessly targeting Melo's chest and delivering impactful uppercuts.

Dragunov maintains his offensive onslaught, landing strikes and locking in a modified Rear Naked Choke, but Hayes counters with a pin attempt. Melo retaliates with a kick, only to receive one in return from Ilja. The two combatants trade strikes, each holding on despite the punishment they endure.

After a chop and clothesline combo from Melo, The Mad Russian is brought to the mat. Melo attempts a Codebreaker, but Ilja blocks it, countering with elbow strikes to Hayes' face. A middle-rope DDT from Hayes nearly secures the victory, and the action continues with both men vying for dominance.

Ilja climbs to the top for a Coast-to-Coast leg smash, but Melo counters with a mid-air Codebreaker, followed by a powerbomb from Ilja. A forearm strike from above almost secures the win for Dragunov, but the match remains competitive.

Both men find themselves atop the turnbuckle, and Ilja attempts a Superplex, but Melo counters in mid-air, converting it into a Cutter for a very close two-count. Trick becomes frantic, trying to motivate Melo with the title belt in hand.

As both competitors struggle to their feet, Ilja jumps off the steel steps, inadvertently landing on Trick and the title. Despite the confusion, Melo recovers and hits his signature move, "Nothing But Net," from the top rope to successfully retain his NXT World Championship.

Winner and STILL NXT Champion: Carmelo Hayes

Ilja Dragunov and Carmelo Hayes have INSANE chemistry, great match thus far.#NXTGAB | #NXTChampionship pic.twitter.com/j2inN1S618 — PW Chronicle (@_PWChronicle) July 31, 2023