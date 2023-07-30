Tiffany Stratton Retains NXT Women's Championship in a Submission Match at WWE NXT Great American Bash 2023

NXT Women's Championship Submission Match

Tiffany Stratton (C) vs. Thea Hail

Vic Joseph and Booker T enthusiastically introduce the pre-match video package, setting the stage for the co-main event of the evening at WWE NXT Great American Bash.

The video package captures the intense events that have led to tonight's highly-anticipated rematch between Chase University's Thea Hail and the reigning NXT Women's Champion, Tiffany Stratton. After the package concludes, we return to the vibrant H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.

The energetic sounds of the Chase University fight song fill the air, heralding the arrival of Thea Hail, accompanied by her allies, Andre Chase and Duke Hudson. Hail's signature entrance, filled with passion and exuberance, resonates with the crowd in Austin, Texas, who are fully engaged and supportive of her.

Stratton initiates the submission exchange with a Surfboard hold, but Thea Hail quickly counters into an armbar, showcasing her grappling skills. Hail follows up with more offense, forcing the Champion to retreat to the outside of the ring. In an attempted Suicide Dive, there seems to be a misstep, resulting in a botched move.

Taking advantage of the situation, Stratton regains control. The absence of a trusted veteran in the match is evident as Stratton capitalizes on the opportunity and proceeds to stretch Thea around the ring post, demonstrating her ruthless side.

Thea Hail gains momentum with a Bulldog off the middle rope, sending Tiffany Stratton rolling to the outside. This time, Hail successfully executes a clean Suicide Dive, hitting her opponent with precision. Stratton attempts to counter by driving Hail into the ring post, but Hail quickly evades, causing Stratton to collide with the post shoulder first.

Undeterred, Hail goes for an aerial move from the top rope, but Stratton displays her super babyface instincts by rolling through the crossbody and effortlessly lifting Hail back up. With incredible strength, Stratton tosses Hail onto the back of her head

At ringside, Tiffany Stratton seizes control once again, forcefully slamming Thea Hail into the unforgiving steel ring steps before dragging her back into the ring. The passionate fans erupt into a lively dueling chant, with "No she didn't!" and "Yes she did!" echoing throughout the arena in response to the "You tapped out!" chant directed at Stratton when Hail had her locked in the Kimura hold moments ago.

Undeterred by the taunts, Stratton applies a tight Boston crab on Hail, showing her determination to wear down her opponent. Animatedly, both Andre Chase and Duke Hudson provide vocal encouragement, rallying behind Hail at ringside, making their presence felt and adding to the intensity of the moment.

Winner and STILL NXT Women's Champion: Tiffany Stratton