Roxanne Perez Emerges Victorious In a Weapons Wild Match at WWE NXT Great American Bash 2023

Weapons Wild Match

Roxanne Perez vs. Blair Davenport

To the delight of the Austin fans, the theme of Roxanne Perez fills the arena, and the former NXT Women's Champion makes her way to the ring amidst a nice pop from the crowd. The electrifying atmosphere is heightened as footage of her recent attack at the Dream Con event is shown, reminding everyone of the intense rivalry with Blair Davenport.

As Roxanne Perez warmly embraces her friends and family in the crowd, the home state girl receives an outpouring of support from her loved ones living in the area. However, before the joyous reunion can continue, Davenport strikes from out of nowhere, launching a sudden and offensive assault from the crowd. She ruthlessly beats Perez down at ringside, but the determined former champion summons her fighting spirit and starts to push back against her assailant.

Roxy hits a crossbody off the barricade, but Blair quickly recovers and brings a chair. Roxy knocks her down and follows up with a Suicide Dive and clothesline. However, Blair strikes back, hitting Roxy with a metal trashcan. She then blasts Roxy with chair shots, even taunting Booker T in the process.

In a brutal display, Blair continues her assault, using chairs and trashcans she added to the ring earlier. She sets them up in each corner. Roxy hits her head on a couple of them before Blair gets blasted with one. Blair viciously attacks Roxy with a belt, right in front of Roxy's family. She slams Roxy into the barricade and taunts Roxy's sister.

Despite the relentless attack, Roxy fights back, using a cowbell and the belt against Blair, showing her resilience in the face of adversity.

Perez attempts her Pop-Rox finisher, but Davenport counters with a modified Alabama Slam. Ouch. Perez tries again but gets launched throat-first into the ropes. Davenport misses a double stomp, and Perez starts to fight back. She knocks Davenport to the floor and delivers a running knee to her face against the steel steps.

Perez sets up Davenport on a table and leaps off the top rope with a big splash, breaking the table in front of her family. She brings Davenport back into the ring and hits a devastating Pop Rox onto a pile of steel chairs, securing the pinfall victory.

Winner: Roxanne Perez