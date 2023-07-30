New NXT World Tag-Team Champions Crowned at WWE NXT Great American Bash 2023

NXT World Tag-Team Championship

Gallus (C) vs. The Family

There's a unique twist in store for Tony D'Angelo and Stacks Lorenzo. As they make their way to the ring, computerized rats seemingly escape during their entrance, creating a visually captivating entrance.

In his eye-catching orange velvet pants, Tony D is met with a warm reception from the passionate crowd. Together with his partner, Stacks, they waste no time neutralizing Mark Coffey at the start of the match. Executing a perfectly timed assisted hip-toss Senton, they manage to get a close near fall, showcasing their impressive teamwork and skill in the ring.

However, Stacks' momentum is briefly interrupted when he hits the ropes near Gallus's corner, and Joe Coffey seizes the opportunity, grabbing his leg to throw him off balance. With another distraction coming into play, Gallus takes full advantage, asserting their control over the match.

Mark Coffey once again resorts to distracting the referee, providing an opportunity for Joe Coffey to deliver a cheap shot to Stacks Lorenzo. The underhanded tactic tips the scales in favor of Gallus, and they continue to assert their dominance over their opponents.

On a lighter note, whenever Vic Joseph refers to "The Don of NXT," it brings to mind the Donbot character from the animated series Futurama.

As Stacks Lorenzo makes the timely tag to Tony D'Angelo, the crowd roars with anticipation. D'Angelo springs into action, unleashing a flurry of offense, including an impressive spinebuster that leaves their opponents stunned.

In a desperate attempt to disrupt the pinfall, Wolfie rushes in, but Tony D'Angelo swiftly evades, causing Wolfie to inadvertently collide with his own partner, Mark Coffey. The misstep creates an opening for Tony D and Stacks, who seize the opportunity to unleash a perfectly synchronized assault.

In a crafty maneuver, Wolfgang executes a blind tag and catches Stacks Lorenzo off-guard with a powerful Uranage, knocking him down. Seizing the opportunity, he kicks Tony D'Angelo off the apron and hurls Mark Coffey over the top rope, sending both opponents crashing down onto D'Angelo.

The wily tactics of Gallus come into play as they successfully distract the referee, allowing them to execute their signature Shellaleigh finisher on Stacks Lorenzo. Despite the devastating move, Stacks shows incredible resilience, kicking out of the pinfall attempt to the surprise of the crowd.

Not to be outdone, Tony D'Angelo takes matters into his own hands, sending Mark Coffey hurtling into Wolfgang with a powerful powerbomb. With the referee momentarily distracted, Joe Coffey seizes the opportunity to attack D'Angelo, but his plan backfires as D'Angelo retaliates, striking Joe instead.

With the odds finally tipping in their favor, Tony D'Angelo and Stacks Lorenzo capitalize on the opportunity and deliver their signature move, Badda-Bing, on Wolfgang. The crowd erupts in cheers as Tony D covers Wolfgang for the hard-fought and well-deserved victory.

Winners and NEW NXT World Tag-Team Champions: The Family