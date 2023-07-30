Dragon Lee, Nathan Frazer, Yulisa Leon & Valentina Feroz Victorious at WWE NXT Great American Bash 2023

Nathan Frazer, Dragon Lee, Yulisa Leon & Valentina Feroz vs. Noam Dar, Oro Mensah, Jakara Jackson & Lash Legend

As the camera pans to the ring, we are greeted by the enthusiastic voice of Vic Joseph, who extends a warm welcome from the iconic H-E-B Center at Cedar Park in Cedar Park, Texas. By his side at ringside is none other than the legendary WWE Hall of Famer, Booker T.

As Dragon Lee stands at the end of the entrance ramp, he is soon joined by two of his partners for this thrilling bout, Yulisa Leon and Valentina Feroz. Together, they await the entrance of their final teammate, the esteemed Heritage Cup Champion, Nathan Frazer, who proudly carries the authentic Heritage Cup trophy with him. The four competitors settle into the ring, ready to take on their opponents.

In contrast, The Meta-Four, consisting of Noam Dar, Oro Mensah, Jakara Jackson, and the formidable Lash Legend, make their entrance with Dar, who has overcome weeks of crippling depression, holding his faux Heritage Cup trophy. With a heartfelt gesture, he kisses the replica before placing it down and stepping into the ring alongside his team.

The bell rings, and the match officially kicks off with the true Heritage Cup Champion, Nathan Frazer, squaring off against the self-proclaimed titleholder, Noam Dar. The two engage in a heated back-and-forth battle right from the start, with Frazer executing a high back-body drop, coming close to a near fall.

Yulisa Leon and Lash Legend tag in, igniting the action as they exchange blows. Leon then tags in Valentina Feroz, but their double-team attempt backfires, and Legend showcases his strength by slamming her into the mat, leaving the crowd in awe.

Jakara Jackson enters the match for the first time, keeping her sunglasses on for an impressive high spot, much to the delight of the crowd. She removes her shades and goes for a cover but only manages to get a two-count. Leon attempts to regain control, but Oro Mensah takes the initiative, tagging himself in and disrupting their momentum. However, Dragon Lee quickly enters the fray, regaining control for his team by delivering a powerful blow to Oro, resulting in another close near fall.

With Dragon Lee reeling from Oro Mensah's powerful attack, Noam Dar seizes the opportunity and confidently tags in, eager to continue the assault. As the referee's attention is diverted, the cunning members of The Meta-Four pounce on Dragon Lee, cornering him in their heel territory. All four opponents ruthlessly gang up on the masked babyface, unleashing a relentless onslaught in their corner.

Mensah returns to the fray, taking control of the match, as the crowd tries to rally behind Dragon Lee, who finds himself in desperate need of making a tag to his teammates

The match reaches a thrilling crescendo as a series of high spots unfold, taking the action from the ring to the floor. Amidst the chaos, Dragon Lee and Oro Mensah find themselves the last competitors standing in the squared circle. Summoning his inner strength, Lee charges off the ropes and executes his impressive finisher with precision, landing it on Mensah and securing the pinfall for his team.

Winners: Nathan Frazer, Dragon Lee, Yulisa Leon & Valentina Feroz