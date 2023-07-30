Check Out Tonight's WWE NXT Great American Bash 2023 Stage

Tonight WWE present their latest premium live event, WWE NXT Great American Bash 2023, streaming live from the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park in Austin, Texas. The action kicks off this evening at 7/6c and can be enjoyed via the WWE Network on Peacock.
CLICK HERE FOR WWE NXT GAB LIVE COVERAGE & RESULTS.
After being confined to Florida since before the pandemic struck the world in early 2020, the WWE brand is finally making its much-anticipated return to the road for an event outside of Florida on its own.
The prestigious H-E-B Center in Cedar Park, Texas, is set to be the host venue for this momentous occasion. The event holds a rich history, as it traces its roots back to Jim Crockett Promotions and the National Wrestling Alliance (NWA), with the first-ever Great American Bash taking place back in 1985.
El stage de NXT The Great American Bash es jodidamente hermoso 🤩#WWE #WWENXT #NXTGAB pic.twitter.com/w8pXUmHGX5— 𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥 ☆ (@revel71749) July 30, 2023
⚡ WWE NXT Great American Bash Results (7/30/2023)
Don't miss the highly-anticipated return of WWE NXT tonight, as they present their latest premium live event, WWE NXT Great American Bash 20 [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Jul 30, 2023 07:01PM
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com