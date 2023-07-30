Check Out Tonight's WWE NXT Great American Bash 2023 Stage

Tonight WWE present their latest premium live event, WWE NXT Great American Bash 2023, streaming live from the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park in Austin, Texas. The action kicks off this evening at 7/6c and can be enjoyed via the WWE Network on Peacock.

After being confined to Florida since before the pandemic struck the world in early 2020, the WWE brand is finally making its much-anticipated return to the road for an event outside of Florida on its own.

The prestigious H-E-B Center in Cedar Park, Texas, is set to be the host venue for this momentous occasion. The event holds a rich history, as it traces its roots back to Jim Crockett Promotions and the National Wrestling Alliance (NWA), with the first-ever Great American Bash taking place back in 1985.