Check Out Tonight's WWE NXT Great American Bash 2023 Stage

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 30, 2023

Tonight WWE present their latest premium live event, WWE NXT Great American Bash 2023, streaming live from the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park in Austin, Texas. The action kicks off this evening at 7/6c and can be enjoyed via the WWE Network on Peacock.

CLICK HERE FOR WWE NXT GAB LIVE COVERAGE & RESULTS.

After being confined to Florida since before the pandemic struck the world in early 2020, the WWE brand is finally making its much-anticipated return to the road for an event outside of Florida on its own.

The prestigious H-E-B Center in Cedar Park, Texas, is set to be the host venue for this momentous occasion. The event holds a rich history, as it traces its roots back to Jim Crockett Promotions and the National Wrestling Alliance (NWA), with the first-ever Great American Bash taking place back in 1985.

WWE NXT Great American Bash Results (7/30/2023)

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jul 30, 2023 07:01PM

 


