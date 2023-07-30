WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Note On Recent Change In Booking For WWE Superstar Zelina Vega

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 30, 2023

Zelina Vega has recently been involved in significant WWE matches, showcasing her talent and abilities. Notably, she participated in the women's Money In The Bank ladder match in London and also had a women's title match against Rhea Ripley at Backlash in Puerto Rico.

According to reports from Fightful Select, there was an initial plan for Vega to be quickly defeated by Ripley in their title match. However, plans were altered, resulting in a highly competitive and well-received contest. Ripley graciously embraced the changes and ensured that Vega's performance in defeat made her look strong.

Tags: #wwe #zelina vega #rhea ripley #backlash

