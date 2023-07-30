Note On Recent Change In Booking For WWE Superstar Zelina Vega

Zelina Vega has recently been involved in significant WWE matches, showcasing her talent and abilities. Notably, she participated in the women's Money In The Bank ladder match in London and also had a women's title match against Rhea Ripley at Backlash in Puerto Rico.

According to reports from Fightful Select, there was an initial plan for Vega to be quickly defeated by Ripley in their title match. However, plans were altered, resulting in a highly competitive and well-received contest. Ripley graciously embraced the changes and ensured that Vega's performance in defeat made her look strong.