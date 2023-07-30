Dominik Mysterio Playfully Calls Rhea Ripley His 'Favorite Snack'

Dominik Mysterio playfully referred to Rhea Ripley as his "favorite snack" during a recent edition of "UpNXT" on Snapchat. When asked about his favorite snack, he simply responded with "Rhea."

In another instance, "Dirty Dom" expressed his passion for ranch dressing and what he would do if a restaurant didn't have it for his chicken fingers. He said, "This is a great question because not many restaurants have ranch, especially when I ask for it. They'll be like, 'Oh, sorry, we don't have ranch here.' So if Mami's with me, she takes care of it, but if I'm alone and there's no ranch for my chicken fingers, that's just unacceptable and disrespectful. You can't treat the NXT North American Champion that way. So, I get up and leave because you don't deserve me or my service."