WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

Dominik Mysterio Playfully Calls Rhea Ripley His 'Favorite Snack'

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 30, 2023

Dominik Mysterio Playfully Calls Rhea Ripley His 'Favorite Snack'

Dominik Mysterio playfully referred to Rhea Ripley as his "favorite snack" during a recent edition of "UpNXT" on Snapchat. When asked about his favorite snack, he simply responded with "Rhea."

In another instance, "Dirty Dom" expressed his passion for ranch dressing and what he would do if a restaurant didn't have it for his chicken fingers. He said, "This is a great question because not many restaurants have ranch, especially when I ask for it. They'll be like, 'Oh, sorry, we don't have ranch here.' So if Mami's with me, she takes care of it, but if I'm alone and there's no ranch for my chicken fingers, that's just unacceptable and disrespectful. You can't treat the NXT North American Champion that way. So, I get up and leave because you don't deserve me or my service."

Becky Lynch Stands Rejected Creative Pitch to Shave Her Head in WWE Storyline

During an appearance on the Wrestling With Freddie podcast, comedian Jeff Dye, who is known to be Becky Lynch's former boyfriend, revealed a [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jul 30, 2023 04:58PM

 


Tags: #wwe #dominik mysterio #rhea ripley #the judgment day

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/83101/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer