Becky Lynch Stands Rejected Creative Pitch to Shave Her Head in WWE Storyline

During an appearance on the Wrestling With Freddie podcast, comedian Jeff Dye, who is known to be Becky Lynch's former boyfriend, revealed an intriguing creative idea that was once pitched in WWE for Becky Lynch. He mentioned that there was a writer who suggested a storyline where Becky would shave her head and portray a character going through a breakdown.

According to Jeff Dye, when this concept was presented to Becky, she firmly declined the idea. Despite the writer's insistence that it was a cool concept, Becky stood her ground and asserted, "I'm not going to shave my head. What are you talking about?" As a result of her resolute stance, the idea never materialized, and the storyline was abandoned.

"When I was with Becky, they didn’t know what to do with her and there was a writer that pitched like, ‘What if we have you just shave your head and act like you’re having a breakdown?’ And Becky was like, ‘No.’ It was even going to move forward."

"They were like, ‘No, we think that’s a cool idea.’ This writer pitched like she would have to shave her head. [Becky said] ‘I’m not going to shave my head. What are you talking about?’ And so it never [took off] because Becky stood her ground and was like, ‘I’m not doing that.’ They never did it, which made me wonder if maybe Shotzi was like, ‘I’m going to shave my head for this thing.’ And then that same writer was like, ‘My story is going to get big. Wait, what? I have a thing for this.’"