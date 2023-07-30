Kurt Angle's Bold Claim: Staying with WWE in 2006 Would Have Cemented Me as the Greatest of All Time

During an "Ask Kurt Anything" episode of The Kurt Angle Show podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle opened up to fans and addressed a challenging question about what he would change if given the chance to redo his career.

In his candid response, Kurt Angle expressed deep affection for his time at TNA and the 11 years he spent there. Despite enjoying his tenure at TNA, financial constraints led him to make the decision to return to WWE and conclude his career where it all began. Angle also believes if he didn't leave WWE he would be the greatest wrestler of all time.

"This is a really, really difficult question because I don't regret going to TNA. I absolutely love TNA. I'd love my 11 years there. You know, I probably would have stayed if the money didn't run out, but I knew it was my time to go back to WWE and I wanted to finish my career where I started. But when I go back, the one thing I would love to change is I wish I didn't get injured so much because that's what caused my painkiller problem and then my painkiller problem caused me to leave the WWE because I felt like if I wasn't gonna leave, I was gonna end up doing something pretty bad, which was overdose on painkillers. So I thought it was right for me to leave, but if I wouldn't have left the WWE and I would have wrestled there 20 straight years, I really believe to this day I'd be the greatest of all time."