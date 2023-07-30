Seth Rollins Reminisces on Viral MSCHF Boot Moment from RAW and Praises Becky Lynch's Fashionable Style

In a recent interview with Complex, Seth Rollins reflected on a past episode of Raw earlier this year, where he became a viral sensation by wearing the eye-catching big red MSCHF boots and delivering a stomp to The Miz while sporting those boots. He described the moment as something truly special.

"This was special. I remember the first time I saw them. I had not seen them. I know they were kind of getting hot. But I’m sitting in my hotel and [King] Troi brings in this suitcase and opens them up, pops out these Super Mario-looking things and I couldn’t believe what was happening. I couldn’t believe that he wanted me to wear these things. So, big red boots, man. MSCHF. They’re fantastic. They made for a hell of a viral moment in Brooklyn."

While Seth Rollins does consider himself to be one of the most fashionable wrestlers ever, he humbly admits that his wife, Becky Lynch, outshines him when it comes to style.

"It really started about three years ago. I was coming off paternity leave, I wanted to do something different. My wife, Becky Lynch, her style blows mine out of the water. Her shoe game blows mine out of the water. Her closet compared to mine, her shoe closet’s crazy."