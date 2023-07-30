Kurt Angle Tips Kenny Omega for Even Bigger Stardom if He Joins WWE

During latest installment of "The Kurt Angle Show," the WWE Hall Of Famer shared his insights on a variety of subjects. One particular topic he discussed was the possibility of someone having a career trajectory similar to his own.

Kurt Angle identified AEW's gifted talent, Kenny Omega, as a strong contender. Currently, Kenny Omega is part of The Elite, along with The Young Bucks and Hangman Page. Speculation abounds as to whether they will remain with AEW or make a move to WWE when their contracts expire in 2024.

While rumors lean towards The Elite sticking with AEW, Angle expressed his opinion that if Kenny Omega were to venture into WWE, he could potentially achieve an even greater level of stardom.

"Kenny Omega, I love the kid. Yeah. He’s super talented. I’m not sure how great he is on the microphone, but as far as his in-ring wrestling, there’s nobody better today. And I think that if he went to WWE, I think he would be a bigger star. I do."