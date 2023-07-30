WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

Kurt Angle Tips Kenny Omega for Even Bigger Stardom if He Joins WWE

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 30, 2023

Kurt Angle Tips Kenny Omega for Even Bigger Stardom if He Joins WWE

During latest installment of "The Kurt Angle Show," the  WWE Hall Of Famer shared his insights on a variety of subjects. One particular topic he discussed was the possibility of someone having a career trajectory similar to his own.

Kurt Angle identified AEW's gifted talent, Kenny Omega, as a strong contender. Currently, Kenny Omega is part of The Elite, along with The Young Bucks and Hangman Page. Speculation abounds as to whether they will remain with AEW or make a move to WWE when their contracts expire in 2024.

While rumors lean towards The Elite sticking with AEW, Angle expressed his opinion that if Kenny Omega were to venture into WWE, he could potentially achieve an even greater level of stardom.

"Kenny Omega, I love the kid. Yeah. He’s super talented. I’m not sure how great he is on the microphone, but as far as his in-ring wrestling, there’s nobody better today. And I think that if he went to WWE, I think he would be a bigger star. I do."

Mind-Blowing Revelation Resurfaces: Koko B. Ware Tried to Recruit Young Kurt Angle in 1987!

It's quite astonishing to ponder the idea that a young Kurt Angle could have been part of WrestleMania 4 and even the HulkaMania era, a poss [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jul 30, 2023 10:03AM

Source: wrestlingheadlines.com
Tags: #wwe #aew #kenny omega #kurt angle

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/83089/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer