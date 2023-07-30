WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

Mind-Blowing Revelation Resurfaces: Koko B. Ware Tried to Recruit Young Kurt Angle in 1987!

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 30, 2023

Mind-Blowing Revelation Resurfaces: Koko B. Ware Tried to Recruit Young Kurt Angle in 1987!

It's quite astonishing to ponder the idea that a young Kurt Angle could have been part of WrestleMania 4 and even the HulkaMania era, a possibility that many fans may not have considered before.

Recently, a clipping from March 1987 has resurfaced, shedding light on an intriguing revelation: Koko B. Ware attempted to recruit Kurt Angle during that time. It's fascinating to think about what could have been if Angle had joined the WWE back then. However, as history shows, Angle didn't make his in-ring debut with WWE until November 14, 1999, at the Survivor Series.

Nonetheless, this discovery adds an interesting twist to the wrestling world's historical "what-ifs."

Fun fact: Koko B. Ware attempted to recruit Kurt Angle to the WWF in 1987
by u/thedman0310_ in SquaredCircle


Tags: #wwe #kurt angle #koko b ware

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/83080/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer