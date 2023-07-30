Xavier Woods Reveals His Favorite Member of DaParty and Love for Tekken 7

Recently, Xavier Woods shared his thoughts on his favorite member of the gaming foursome known as DaParty. This group was part of his UpUpDownDown channel and included Adam Cole, Tyler Breeze, and Claudio Castagnoli. During a conversation on the Superstar Crossover podcast, Woods revealed that Cole (also known as CHUGS) was his favorite member of DaParty.

"Oh man, I guess I will say CHUGS because he is the kindest of the bunch. He’s the nicest of the [four] of us. He just takes a beating from Breeze constantly, verbally. The verbal abuse that Breeze puts on him is — I don’t know how he deals with it. So, he’s my favorite because of his patience."

Additionally, Woods talked about his current favorite game, which is Tekken 7. He mentioned that it's the latest installment in the series and that Tekken 8 is expected to be released soon.

"Tekken 7. It’s the latest one. Eight is about to come out fairly soon, hopefully. My favorite game was Mario Kart Double Dash on the GameCube. that Mario Kart is unreal. Tekken 7 is probably the game in the past two or three years I put the most time into because we play it so much in the locker room. It got to the point where we were mashing buttons. Then, it got to the point where we were kind of learning combos. Then it got to the point where we’re sidestepping, and counter-comboing, and doing other stuff. So we’re legitimately growing as a Tekken community in the locker room. I just spent so much of my time and just jumped into it. So that’s my game right now."