Brandi Rhodes Reveals Dream Opponents: 10 Stars She Would Have Loved to Face in the Ring

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 30, 2023

After a considerable absence from the ring, Brandi Rhodes recently revealed a list of ten stars she would have loved to step into the ring with. Although she doesn't often tweet about wrestling these days, she took to her Twitter account to share the names below.

Rhodes' last match took place on the January 31st, 2022 episode of AEW Dark: Elevation, where she faced KiLynn King. Since then, she has departed from AEW and focused her time on projects outside the ring.

Brandi's top 10:

  1. Becky Lynch
  2. Bayley
  3. Bianca Belair
  4. Maki Itoh
  5. Kylie Rae
  6. Madusa
  7. Mickie James
  8. Lita
  9. Stephanie McMahon
  10. Serena Deeb
Tags: #wwe #aew #brandi rhodes

