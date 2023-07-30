WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Rey Mysterio's Injury: Latest Update Revealed

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 30, 2023

In the United States Title Invitational Finals on Friday's WWE SmackDown, Rey Mysterio faced off against Santos Escobar. However, the match took an unexpected turn when Mysterio suffered an injury and had to be evaluated by WWE's medical team. As a result, the referee had no choice but to call off the bout, and Santos Escobar was declared the winner by default.

According to a report from Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, Mysterio seemed disoriented after a dive, but he was initially deemed okay. However, it later became evident that the injury occurred when Escobar executed a Plancha move on him. To compensate for the situation, the outside dive was performed to create a diversion for Mysterio's injury.

Now, with Mysterio out of the picture, Santos Escobar is set to challenge the current US Champion, Austin Theory, for the title on the upcoming August 11 edition of SmackDown at the Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

