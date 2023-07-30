Drew McIntyre to Miss WWE RAW in Houston

This Monday night, WWE will broadcast Raw live from the Toyota Center in Houston, TX.

Unfortunately, Drew McIntyre won't be part of the show due to his involvement in the filming of a new action movie titled "The Killer's Game," where he'll be sharing the screen with rapper Ice Cube and former WWE star Dave Bautista.

This absence comes just days before McIntyre's highly-anticipated Intercontinental Title match against GUNTHER at SummerSlam next Saturday.

Below the current lineup for Raw:

- Brock Lesnar's appearance

- Valhallah vs. Maxxine Dupri

- Logan Paul's appearance

- World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins & Sami Zayn team up to take on Damian Priest & Dominik Mysterio.