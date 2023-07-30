Watch Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio Leap Hand-in-Hand From The Ring

The Judgment Day is one of the hottest heel factions in WWE today and many fans want them to continue and rise to the level of The Bloodline Line.

According to an exclusive report from PWInsider Elite, WWE is overjoyed with the inclusion of Judgment Day in WWE NXT programming. As a result, the audience has shown a noticeable increase. The report further indicates that Dominik is likely to bring the prestigious NXT North American Title (which is akin to the Intercontinental and United States Titles) to Monday Night RAW.

The future plans, as revealed by PWInsider Elite, involve the members of Judgment Day making regular appearances on NXT TV even after the 2023 Great American Bash PPV, scheduled for July 30th.

During a recent WWE event, a wholesome moment was caught on camera when Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio couldn't decide who would exit the ring first, instead they both held hands and jumped off the ring apron together.