Former WWE Superstar Mideon Reveals He Performed Iconic 'Black Wedding' on LSD, Nailed It Without a Hitch

The infamous 'Black Wedding' between Stephanie McMahon and The Undertaker remains a legendary moment in WWE history, but for Dennis 'Mideon' Knight, it could have all gone very differently.

During the episode of RAW on April 26, 1999, The Undertaker's attempt to marry Stephanie McMahon and take over the WWF was thwarted by 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin.

In a candid interview on the "Oh, You Didn't Know" podcast with "Road Dogg" Jesse James, Knight revealed that he was under the influence of LSD at the time of the segment. He explained, "I'm Mideon at the time, and me and Brian [James] were traveling together. We had these Sweet Tarts that had LSD dropped on them... Brian was so mad that he wasn't working or something that he [started] taking them. And another one, and another one. I'm like, 'Brian, stop.' He goes, 'If you want me to stop, you better take them then.' I'm like, 'F**k.'"

Despite being on three hits of the psychedelic drug, Knight had previously rehearsed the segment where Austin would interrupt the wedding, and they would all make their exit. However, just a few minutes before the show, Austin approached him to change the plan. Miraculously, Knight managed to pull it off flawlessly, saying, "I did the Stephanie McMahon marriage to Undertaker, head full of acid, and didn't miss a beat. Nailed it, as far as I know. And the lights were so pretty."

Although The Undertaker's attempt to marry Stephanie didn't succeed, he later formed a 'Corporate Ministry' with Mr. McMahon after the Chairman was revealed to be the 'Higher Power.'

