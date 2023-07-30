WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE's Montez Ford discusses The Street Profits' Longevity, Addresses Rumors of a Potential Breakup

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 30, 2023

In a recent interview with Getting Over, WWE's Montez Ford opened up about the staying power of The Street Profits tag team.

Ford clarified that while there have been some mild suggestions floated about the idea of breaking up the duo, there has never been a serious effort to actually divide them. Despite a few instances where backstage segments hinted at a possible split, it never materialized, and Ford expressed gratitude that the team remained intact.

“For us, it’s never been anything that has been pitched or anything like that, but there were a couple of instances where we felt like that were teasing it a little bit. We had some backstage segments where it was, ‘Oh, the draft could split you guys’ or MVP would come up and say, ‘You should be doing this or accepting that.’ There have been instances where people have tried to come in and add their two cents and make it go a certain way, but it never led that way. Very fortunate that it didn’t.”

Source: fightful.com
