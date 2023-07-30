Cody Rhodes Addresses 'Cody Lie' Rumors and Sets the Record Straight on Alleged Tensions with Matt Cardona

During a recent interview on Notsam Wrestling, Cody Rhodes addressed the rumors surrounding his alleged tensions with Matt Cardona. He clarified that while he might occasionally stretch the truth for comedic purposes, he would never do so about a serious situation. Rhodes explained that the term "Cody Lie" has been circulating in wrestling circles, drawing parallels to the concept of a "Dusty finish," which his late father, Dusty Rhodes, disliked despite it becoming a common wrestling term.

In his own words, Rhodes stated, "Cody Lie has totally become a thing, and I want to stop it before it gets too far. I never lie about anything that is serious. Will I ‘print the legend’ every now and then to something that is not a serious, dire situation?" He also mentioned that some people have misconstrued his actions, believing he shares information to get others in trouble, but Rhodes assured that there is no such thing as a "Cody Lie." If any such lies exist, they are meant in a playful and non-serious manner.

Regarding a specific lie about Matt Cardona allegedly being a "pecker checker" in the locker room, Rhodes recounted that he had heard a story about Cardona and his former partner being thrown out of the locker room for peeping in the showers with other wrestlers. While he might have shared this story with some people, Rhodes acknowledged Cardona's dispute of the claim. Furthermore, he mentioned that Cardona disputes another significant story, but he intends to do the best he can to resolve the situation between them.

