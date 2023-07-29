ROH Tag Team Championship Match Set for AEW Dynamite's 200th Episode

The card for Dynamite's momentous 200th episode keeps getting better

Following their recent victory at Death Before Dishonor where they secured the ROH Tag Team titles, Aussie Open is set to put their gold on the line in an exciting showdown against the formidable duo of AAA Mega Champion El Hijo Del Vikingo and Komander

Here is the updated card:

- Aussie Open defends the ROH Tag Team titles against AAA Mega Champion El Hijo Del Vikingo and Komander.

- Konosuke Takeshita & Chris Jericho vs. Daniel Garica & Sammy Guevara.

- FTW Champion Jack Perry confronts Jerry Lynn in a face-to-face showdown.

- Jon Moxley vs. Trent vs. Penta El Zero Miedo in an electrifying Anything Goes match.