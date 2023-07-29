AEW Collision Tonight: CM Punk and More Join the Lineup

AEW Collision this week is set to feature a highly anticipated CM Punk appearance, among other exciting segments.
Here is the updated card for this week's episode of AEW Collision:
- AEW Tag Team Championship Match: FTR vs. Adam Cole & MJF
- Andrade’s Mask Ladder Match: Andrade El Idolo vs. Buddy Matthews
- El Hijo Del Vikingo, Action Andretti & Darius Martin vs. Juice Robinson & The Gunns
- CM Punk to appear
- Samoa Joe vs. Gravity
- Mercedes Martinez vs. Kiera Hogan
⚡ Brian Cage and Big Bill Win Tag Team Battle Royal on AEW Rampage, Earn Future AEW Tag Team Title Opportunity
Brian Cage and Big Bill secure a future AEW Tag Team Title Opportunity after winning the Tag Team Battle Royal on AEW Rampage During Friday [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Jul 29, 2023 06:26AM
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com