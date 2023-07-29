WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
AEW Collision Tonight: CM Punk and More Join the Lineup

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 29, 2023

AEW Collision this week is set to feature a highly anticipated CM Punk appearance, among other exciting segments. 

Here is the updated card for this week's episode of AEW Collision:

- AEW Tag Team Championship Match: FTR vs. Adam Cole & MJF

- Andrade’s Mask Ladder Match: Andrade El Idolo vs. Buddy Matthews

- El Hijo Del Vikingo, Action Andretti & Darius Martin vs. Juice Robinson & The Gunns

- CM Punk to appear

- Samoa Joe vs. Gravity

- Mercedes Martinez vs. Kiera Hogan

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jul 29, 2023 06:26AM


