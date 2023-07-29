Rey Mysterio's Injury on WWE SmackDown Confirmed as Legitimate

During Friday's WWE SmackDown, Santos Escobar emerged victorious by defeating the 2023 WWE Hall of Famer, Rey Mysterio, in the finals of the WWE United States Title Invitational.

The match concluded with a referee stoppage as Mysterio required medical attention after Escobar's suicide dive just before a commercial break. This injury will set up Escobar to face WWE United States Champion Austin Theory on the August 11 post-SummerSlam edition of SmackDown.

In a recent update, Fightful Select reported that Rey Mysterio indeed suffered a genuine injury during the SmackDown event. Initially, it was believed that the angle was part of a storyline, but multiple sources have now confirmed that it was an unplanned injury. Originally, the plan was for Escobar to win the match cleanly, but due to unforeseen circumstances, an audible was called, leading to the stoppage.

A backstage follow-up segment following the match was also nixed.

As of now, there is no information available regarding the extent of Rey Mysterio's injury and how much time he may have to miss from WWE events.

WNS wishes Rey Mysterio all the very best with his recovery.