Vince McMahon's Recent Spinal Surgery: A Life-Altering Procedure

In an update, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful reports reliable sources have confirmed that Vince McMahon's recent spinal surgery will have a lasting impact on his life. However, the exact implications for his future work remain uncertain.

WWE sources have corroborated that the surgery occurred last week, preventing Vince McMahon from being involved in any work on SmackDown or RAW. The procedure lasted approximately five hours, and those close to him described it as a "major, life-altering operation," which would undoubtedly have a significant impact on anyone who underwent it.

When inquiring about the potential effects on his work going forward, WWE did not provide a direct answer. Notably, Triple H was absent from WWE RAW on the previous Monday, with Bruce Prichard overseeing the show instead. Nevertheless, it is anticipated that Triple H will return soon.

Not many were aware of Vince McMahon's surgery until it was made public.

WNS wishes Vince McMahon well with his recovery.