WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

Vince McMahon's Recent Spinal Surgery: A Life-Altering Procedure

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 28, 2023

Vince McMahon's Recent Spinal Surgery: A Life-Altering Procedure

In an update, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful reports reliable sources have confirmed that Vince McMahon's recent spinal surgery will have a lasting impact on his life. However, the exact implications for his future work remain uncertain.

WWE sources have corroborated that the surgery occurred last week, preventing Vince McMahon from being involved in any work on SmackDown or RAW. The procedure lasted approximately five hours, and those close to him described it as a "major, life-altering operation," which would undoubtedly have a significant impact on anyone who underwent it.

When inquiring about the potential effects on his work going forward, WWE did not provide a direct answer. Notably, Triple H was absent from WWE RAW on the previous Monday, with Bruce Prichard overseeing the show instead. Nevertheless, it is anticipated that Triple H will return soon.

Not many were aware of Vince McMahon's surgery until it was made public.

WNS wishes Vince McMahon well with his recovery.

The Rock and Vince McMahon's Rocky Reunion at WrestleMania 21: Tommy Dreamer Recalls the Tense Meeting to Clear the Air

The Rock and Vince McMahon experienced a turbulent period following the departure of the People's Champ from WWE in 2004. Their relationship [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jul 28, 2023 06:36PM

Source: Fightful Select
Tags: #wwe #vince mcmahon

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/83048/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer