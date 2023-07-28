The Rock and Vince McMahon's Rocky Reunion at WrestleMania 21: Tommy Dreamer Recalls the Tense Meeting to Clear the Air

The Rock and Vince McMahon experienced a turbulent period following the departure of the People's Champ from WWE in 2004. Their relationship hit a rough patch due to a dispute over The Rock using his ring name in connection with his acting career. Tommy Dreamer recently recounted the incident when they finally decided to clear the air. Speaking on GAW TV, he shared some highlights of the meeting that took place at WrestleMania 21.

At the time, Tommy Dreamer was working in WWE Talent Relations, and the tension between The Rock and Vince was palpable. The issue stemmed from WWE taking ownership of the name "The Rock," which forced him to go by his real name, Dwayne Johnson, in his acting pursuits. This dispute led to a breakdown in communication between The Rock and Vince.

However, during WrestleMania 21 in Los Angeles, they received news that Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson would be attending the event, presenting an opportunity to reconcile. Dreamer and his team arranged a secure area where Vince and The Rock could have their first conversation in a while.

As the meeting was about to happen, they took extreme precautions to ensure privacy and security, with Dreamer and his team positioned like Secret Service agents.

“I’m working in WWE Talent Relations. It’s WrestleMania [21 in Los Angeles]. Rock and Vince McMahon are not talking. They haven’t spoken because the WWE took ownership of the name ‘The Rock’ and he had to go to Dwayne Johnson. It’s a big deal and there was animosity and they haven’t spoken. We get word … that one Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson is showing up at the Wrestlemania party and we have to set up this secure area for Vince and The Rock to have their first conversation in a while.”

Unexpectedly, wrestlers Hawk Younkins and SoCal Val, unaware of the sensitive situation, entered the area where Vince was preparing to meet The Rock to resolve their issues. Dreamer immediately took charge and escorted them out to avoid any disruption.

“[We’re] like Secret Service. It’s outside, there’s people positioned everywhere … and as The Rock gets out of the limo, it’s almost like a movie of an assassination and everything is happening in slow motion. All of a sudden, the wrestler from Tough Enough Hawk and SoCal Val walk into the area where Vince is getting ready to meet and try to squash the beef. Johnny’s giving me the look and I’m like ‘NOOOO!’ … As I’m escorting them out, here comes The Rock, and [there’s] all this tension. I’m like, ‘Who the hell? If I have to murder these two people, I will.'”

In the end, the meeting between The Rock and Vince McMahon did happen, and it paved the way for them to mend their relationship after their prolonged period of non-communication.