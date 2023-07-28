IMPACT Wrestling Slammiversary 2023 Delivered Notable Pay-Per-View Buys

Dave Meltzer is reporting that IMPACT Slammiversary 2023 achieved a noteworthy milestone with over 4,400 pay-per-view buys through television alone. It's important to mention that this figure doesn't take into account streaming purchases, which could add to the overall viewership.

Comparing it to the previous year, IMPACT Slammiversary 2022 garnered less interest, with reportedly fewer than 1,300 buys.

Meltzer points out that the pay-per-view buy rate for Slammiversary 2023 is the highest IMPACT has achieved since the period when Kenny Omega held the IMPACT World Champion title. Omega's reign as champion began with his victory at IMPACT Rebellion in April 2021, and he defended the title on PPV at IMPACT Slammiversary later that year. Eventually, Omega dropped the championship on the premiere episode of AEW Rampage on August 13, 2021.

The main events of IMPACT Slammiversary 2023 included Alex Shelley defending the IMPACT World Title against Nick Aldis, a matchup between Deonna Purrazzo and Trinity for the IMPACT Knockouts Title, and the highly anticipated return of Eric Young to the promotion.