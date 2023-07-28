WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Digital Media Title Match Set For Next Week’s IMPACT Wrestling

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 28, 2023

Santino Marella has arranged a thrilling title defense for Kenny King in which he will square off against both Yuya Uemura and Joe Hendry on next week's IMPACT Wrestling.

Don't miss the action-packed episode of IMPACT airing on AXS TV and IMPACT! Insider on YouTube. The IMPACT Digital Media Championship will be up for grabs, promising a must-see match.

