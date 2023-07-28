Digital Media Title Match Set For Next Week’s IMPACT Wrestling

Santino Marella has arranged a thrilling title defense for Kenny King in which he will square off against both Yuya Uemura and Joe Hendry on next week's IMPACT Wrestling.
Don't miss the action-packed episode of IMPACT airing on AXS TV and IMPACT! Insider on YouTube. The IMPACT Digital Media Championship will be up for grabs, promising a must-see match.
.@milanmiracle has made @KennyKingPb2 vs. @joehendry vs. @Im_YuyaUemura in a three-way for the Digital Media Championship NEXT WEEK! #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/1Taxy1AMTL— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 28, 2023
⚡ IMPACT Wrestling Announces UK Tour After Five-Year Hiatus
IMPACT Wrestling has announced its upcoming UK tour scheduled for later in 2023. After a five-year hiatus, the stars of IMPACT Wrestling wil [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Jul 27, 2023 02:01PM
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com