IMPACT Wrestling Announces UK Tour After Five-Year Hiatus

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 27, 2023

IMPACT Wrestling has announced its upcoming UK tour scheduled for later in 2023. After a five-year hiatus, the stars of IMPACT Wrestling will be making their much-awaited return to the United Kingdom. This exciting tour will comprise three spectacular shows taking place in the vibrant cities of Glasgow, Newcastle, and Coventry.

In a press release issued by IMPACT Wrestling, the details of this highly anticipated tour have been unveiled. The action-packed journey will kick off on October 26th in Glasgow, Scotland, marking the beginning of three consecutive nights of wrestling entertainment. 

After the successful Down Under Tour in Australia, IMPACT Wrestling will head back overseas this October for the UK Invasion Tour! These will be IMPACT’s first major British shows in almost eight years and will feature exclusive championship matches.
 
IMPACT today confirmed the following events:
 
Thursday, October 26 at O2 Academy in Glasgow, Scotland
5:30 pm: Doors Open
6:15 pm: Meet & Greet with IMPACT stars for Titanium Ticket Package holders
7 pm: Show Starts
 
Friday, October 27 at Walker Activity Dome in Newcastle, England
5:30 pm: Doors Open
6:15 pm: Meet & Greet with IMPACT stars for Titanium Ticket Package holders
7 pm: Show Starts
 
Saturday, October 28 at HMV Empire in Coventry, England
5:30 pm: Doors Open
6:15 pm: Meet & Greet with IMPACT stars for Titanium Ticket Package holders
7 pm: Show Starts
 
“We are all so excited to come back to the UK with these action-packed shows,” said IMPACT Wrestling president Scott D’Amore.
 
“The British fans have always been among our most loyal and passionate supporters and have been yearning for IMPACT’s return for many years now. What makes this tour even more special is that there are many stars on the IMPACT roster who these wonderful fans will now have the chance to see live and in-person for the first time ever.”
 
Tickets for all three UK shows go on-sale Friday, August 4 at www.impactwrestling.com – prices start at just £35
Source: twitter.com
Tags: #impact #impact wrestling #uk #united kingdom

