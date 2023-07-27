IMPACT Wrestling Announces UK Tour After Five-Year Hiatus

IMPACT Wrestling has announced its upcoming UK tour scheduled for later in 2023. After a five-year hiatus, the stars of IMPACT Wrestling will be making their much-awaited return to the United Kingdom. This exciting tour will comprise three spectacular shows taking place in the vibrant cities of Glasgow, Newcastle, and Coventry.
In a press release issued by IMPACT Wrestling, the details of this highly anticipated tour have been unveiled. The action-packed journey will kick off on October 26th in Glasgow, Scotland, marking the beginning of three consecutive nights of wrestling entertainment.
BREAKING: The stars of IMPACT along with special guest @gradowrestling return to the UK for a huge three night tour from October 26 to October 28 heading to Glasgow, Newcastle and Coventry!— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 27, 2023
FULL DETAILS: https://t.co/PT0Q44uQOS https://t.co/u1nmOFlu9F pic.twitter.com/dINGwoZx2R
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com