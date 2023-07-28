WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

Rob Van Dam Recounts Memorable Encounter with "Macho Man" Randy Savage

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 28, 2023

Rob Van Dam Recounts Memorable Encounter with "Macho Man" Randy Savage

In the latest episode of his official podcast, "One Of A Kind with Rob Van Dam," WWE Hall of Fame legend Rob Van Dam took a trip down memory lane, reflecting on his extensive pro wrestling career. He shared a remarkable encounter he had with fellow legend "Macho Man" Randy Savage.

RVD vividly described the setting, recalling how they met in Savannah, on River Street, a charming cobblestone road near the river. After a show, the wrestlers were unwinding at a bar, and it was there that he had the opportunity to talk with "Macho Man."

Van Dam admitted that it was the only conversation he ever had with Savage, and he had even forgotten about it until now. During their chat, Brian Knobbs introduced him to Savage, and the atmosphere was amiable, with others acknowledging RVD's reputation from his time in ECW.

In a gesture that left a lasting impression on Van Dam, Savage offered to lend a helping hand in getting him into World Championship Wrestling (WCW). The legendary wrestler spoke highly of RVD and expressed his belief in the young talent's potential for a successful future.

"I remember Macho Man sitting at the bar, you know and just talking to me, telling me he heard a lot of good stuff about me," he said. "He was like telling me you know, ‘You can have really good future. I’ll put in a good word for you in WCW if you want to go that route,’ or whatever. And I just remember like man, that was just so over the top cool, and he didn’t have to do that."

WWE Superstar Logan Paul to Headline Boxing Event with KSI

WWE Superstar Logan Paul is gearing up to headline a boxing match. After facing Ricochet at WWE SummerSlam 2023 in what will be only his fou [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jul 28, 2023 06:21PM


Tags: #wwe #wcw #rvd #rob van dam #randy savage

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/83044/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer