Rob Van Dam Recounts Memorable Encounter with "Macho Man" Randy Savage

In the latest episode of his official podcast, "One Of A Kind with Rob Van Dam," WWE Hall of Fame legend Rob Van Dam took a trip down memory lane, reflecting on his extensive pro wrestling career. He shared a remarkable encounter he had with fellow legend "Macho Man" Randy Savage.

RVD vividly described the setting, recalling how they met in Savannah, on River Street, a charming cobblestone road near the river. After a show, the wrestlers were unwinding at a bar, and it was there that he had the opportunity to talk with "Macho Man."

Van Dam admitted that it was the only conversation he ever had with Savage, and he had even forgotten about it until now. During their chat, Brian Knobbs introduced him to Savage, and the atmosphere was amiable, with others acknowledging RVD's reputation from his time in ECW.

In a gesture that left a lasting impression on Van Dam, Savage offered to lend a helping hand in getting him into World Championship Wrestling (WCW). The legendary wrestler spoke highly of RVD and expressed his belief in the young talent's potential for a successful future.

"I remember Macho Man sitting at the bar, you know and just talking to me, telling me he heard a lot of good stuff about me," he said. "He was like telling me you know, ‘You can have really good future. I’ll put in a good word for you in WCW if you want to go that route,’ or whatever. And I just remember like man, that was just so over the top cool, and he didn’t have to do that."