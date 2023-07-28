WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Superstar Logan Paul to Headline Boxing Event with KSI

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 28, 2023

WWE Superstar Logan Paul is gearing up to headline a boxing match. After facing Ricochet at WWE SummerSlam 2023 in what will be only his fourth singles match, Logan Paul has more in store for his fans.

On July 28, his friend and business partner, social media influencer KSI, took to Twitter to make a thrilling announcement. KSI revealed that both he and Logan Paul, co-owner of PRIME, will be stepping into the boxing ring on the same night in October. This upcoming event, scheduled for October 1 in Manchester, England, marks the first time since 2019 that the two will compete in boxing matches together.

Tags: #wwe #logan paul #ksi

