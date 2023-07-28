WWE Superstar Logan Paul to Headline Boxing Event with KSI

WWE Superstar Logan Paul is gearing up to headline a boxing match. After facing Ricochet at WWE SummerSlam 2023 in what will be only his fourth singles match, Logan Paul has more in store for his fans.
On July 28, his friend and business partner, social media influencer KSI, took to Twitter to make a thrilling announcement. KSI revealed that both he and Logan Paul, co-owner of PRIME, will be stepping into the boxing ring on the same night in October. This upcoming event, scheduled for October 1 in Manchester, England, marks the first time since 2019 that the two will compete in boxing matches together.
The PRIME card is here!— ksi (@KSI) July 28, 2023
We will both fight on the same night for the first time since our rematch in 2019, live on DAZN PPV.
Opponents will be announced soon.
October 14 | AO Arena, Manchester pic.twitter.com/0AdY7Vkxtf
⚡ Logan Paul Reacts to Major Praise from WWE Legend Ric Flair Ahead of SummerSlam
Logan Paul recently received high praise from WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair, and the social media star expressed his gratitude for the kind wo [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Jul 28, 2023 02:13PM
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com