WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

Logan Paul Reacts to Major Praise from WWE Legend Ric Flair Ahead of SummerSlam

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 28, 2023

Logan Paul Reacts to Major Praise from WWE Legend Ric Flair Ahead of SummerSlam

Logan Paul recently received high praise from WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair, and the social media star expressed his gratitude for the kind words. Flair recently spoke about Logan's time in the company during an appearance on Fox News, commending his abilities.

Flair stated, "If he committed himself to it, yeah. He’s better than — I think I said it — probably 70% of the full-time guys. A good athlete can do anything and pull off anything. What impressed me about him is he’s got balls. To never do it, to just start jumping off a ladder and s— like that and never done that your whole life, it’s a little different."

Upon learning of Ric Flair's comments, Logan Paul expressed his gratitude but also disagreed with one aspect. He responded, "Thanks Ric, but I believe I'm better than 100% of the roster."

Logan is scheduled to face off against Ricochet at SummerSlam in Detroit next Saturday.

Santos Escobar Reveals Rey Mysterio's Genius "Viva La Raza!" Idea for LWO Theme

In a recent interview with Metro U.K., Santos Escobar discussed his upcoming U.S. Title Invitational Finals match against fellow Latino Worl [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jul 28, 2023 02:08PM


Tags: #wwe #logan paul #ric flair

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/83039/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer