Logan Paul Reacts to Major Praise from WWE Legend Ric Flair Ahead of SummerSlam

Logan Paul recently received high praise from WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair, and the social media star expressed his gratitude for the kind words. Flair recently spoke about Logan's time in the company during an appearance on Fox News, commending his abilities.

Flair stated, "If he committed himself to it, yeah. He’s better than — I think I said it — probably 70% of the full-time guys. A good athlete can do anything and pull off anything. What impressed me about him is he’s got balls. To never do it, to just start jumping off a ladder and s— like that and never done that your whole life, it’s a little different."

Upon learning of Ric Flair's comments, Logan Paul expressed his gratitude but also disagreed with one aspect. He responded, "Thanks Ric, but I believe I'm better than 100% of the roster."

thx Ric but I’m better than 100% of the roster https://t.co/V3KGMtM4PT — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) July 28, 2023

Logan is scheduled to face off against Ricochet at SummerSlam in Detroit next Saturday.