WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

Santos Escobar Reveals Rey Mysterio's Genius "Viva La Raza!" Idea for LWO Theme

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 28, 2023

Santos Escobar Reveals Rey Mysterio's Genius "Viva La Raza!" Idea for LWO Theme

In a recent interview with Metro U.K., Santos Escobar discussed his upcoming U.S. Title Invitational Finals match against fellow Latino World Order member Rey Mysterio, set to take place on tonight's SummerSlam 2023 "go-home" edition of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX.

As they prepared for the show in New Orleans, Louisiana, the seasoned WWE Superstar revealed that it was Rey Mysterio who came up with the idea to add "Viva La Raza!" to the LWO theme music. Escobar spoke highly of Rey, describing him as a genius and embodying all the positive qualities one could attribute to the wrestling industry.

According to Escobar, Mysterio proposed the inclusion of "Viva La Raza!" to elevate the LWO and pay homage to their heritage and identity. Rather than imitating Rey's every move, they decided to incorporate this phrase as a way for him to show support and pride in his people. It was Mysterio's way of saying, "These are my people! I'll leave it to you to decide if they're good enough." And with that, the iconic "Viva La Raza" became an essential part of the LWO's theme, representing unity and respect for their culture.


Tags: #wwe #santos escobar #rey mysterio #viva la raza #lwo

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/83037/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer