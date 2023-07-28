Santos Escobar Reveals Rey Mysterio's Genius "Viva La Raza!" Idea for LWO Theme

In a recent interview with Metro U.K., Santos Escobar discussed his upcoming U.S. Title Invitational Finals match against fellow Latino World Order member Rey Mysterio, set to take place on tonight's SummerSlam 2023 "go-home" edition of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX.

As they prepared for the show in New Orleans, Louisiana, the seasoned WWE Superstar revealed that it was Rey Mysterio who came up with the idea to add "Viva La Raza!" to the LWO theme music. Escobar spoke highly of Rey, describing him as a genius and embodying all the positive qualities one could attribute to the wrestling industry.

According to Escobar, Mysterio proposed the inclusion of "Viva La Raza!" to elevate the LWO and pay homage to their heritage and identity. Rather than imitating Rey's every move, they decided to incorporate this phrase as a way for him to show support and pride in his people. It was Mysterio's way of saying, "These are my people! I'll leave it to you to decide if they're good enough." And with that, the iconic "Viva La Raza" became an essential part of the LWO's theme, representing unity and respect for their culture.