MMA Elements Planned For Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler at WWE SummerSlam 2023

As the anticipation builds for WWE SummerSlam 2023 at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan, the company has revealed a lineup of thrilling matches. Among the headlining bouts, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will face Jey Uso in a captivating Tribal Combat Match, while WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins takes on Finn Balor. Additionally, fans can look forward to witnessing Brock Lesnar square off against Cody Rhodes in another highly anticipated clash.

Another captivating match-up sees WWE Women's Champion Asuka defending her title against the formidable duo of Charlotte Flair and Bianca Belair. WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER will face Drew McIntyre. Furthermore, the show will showcase a match between Logan Paul and Ricochet.

The event also features an intense showdown between former UFC stars Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler, with WWE playing into their MMA backgrounds, promoting their encounter as a "fight."

According to the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, it has been reported by Dave Meltzer that Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler's match will follow MMA rules, capitalizing on their extensive backgrounds in the sport.