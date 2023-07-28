WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
MMA Elements Planned For Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler at WWE SummerSlam 2023

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 28, 2023

As the anticipation builds for WWE SummerSlam 2023 at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan, the company has revealed a lineup of thrilling matches. Among the headlining bouts, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will face Jey Uso in a captivating Tribal Combat Match, while WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins takes on Finn Balor. Additionally, fans can look forward to witnessing Brock Lesnar square off against Cody Rhodes in another highly anticipated clash.

Another captivating match-up sees WWE Women's Champion Asuka defending her title against the formidable duo of Charlotte Flair and Bianca Belair. WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER will face Drew McIntyre. Furthermore, the show will showcase a match between Logan Paul and Ricochet.

The event also features an intense showdown between former UFC stars Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler, with WWE playing into their MMA backgrounds, promoting their encounter as a "fight." 

According to the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, it has been reported by Dave Meltzer that Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler's match will follow MMA rules, capitalizing on their extensive backgrounds in the sport.

WWE Officials Impressed by Olympic Gold Medalist Tamyra Mensah-Stock Ahead of Debut

Following the signing of Gable Steveson in 2021, WWE continues to strengthen its roster with yet another Olympic gold medalist, Tamyra Mensa [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jul 28, 2023 06:12PM

Source: f4wonline.com
