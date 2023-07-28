WWE Officials Impressed by Olympic Gold Medalist Tamyra Mensah-Stock Ahead of Debut

Following the signing of Gable Steveson in 2021, WWE continues to strengthen its roster with yet another Olympic gold medalist, Tamyra Mensah-Stock. Making history at the Tokyo Olympics as the first Black woman to win gold in freestyle wrestling at 68 kilograms, Mensah-Stock's accomplishments have been nothing short of remarkable.

Adding to her accolades, she secured her second world title at the 2022 world championship in Belgrade, Serbia. Now, ready to embark on a new chapter, Mensah-Stock has decided to leave her amateur wrestling career behind and pursue a career as a professional wrestler.

A report from Wrestling Observer Newsletter, as shared by Dave Meltzer, indicates that her training at the WWE Performance Center has been highly successful. Meltzer stated, "Reports on Olympic gold medalist Tamyra Mensah-Stock, who was the actual biggest name recent signing but has not debuted yet, are very strong. We're told she's doing great and taking to pro wrestling like a fish to water."