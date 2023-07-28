Backstage Uncertainty Surrounds Gable Steveson's Amateur Wrestling Plans with WWE

There's backstage uncertainty over Gable Steveson's amateur wrestling plans with WWE, and Steveson himself is unsure of what's planned, states Dave Meltzer in the current Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Steveson has expressed his passion for amateur wrestling as he prepares for the world championships in Serbia later this year.

On July 30, 2023, Steveson is set to make his in-ring debut at NXT Great American Bash, where he will face Baron Corbin in a singles match.

Previously, it was reported that Steveson was interested in returning to NCAA competition next year. With a desire to pursue both amateur and professional wrestling simultaneously, the final decision lies with WWE.

Meltzer writes, "Those in WWE have said that they don't know if Steveson will still be competing in the world championships that take place from 9/16 to 9/24 in Belgrade, Serbia, and that he himself doesn't know either. With his contract with WWE, they will be making that decision. But he clearly wants to still compete. As of a few weeks ago, he was still doing that after dominating all the top American heavyweights and winning a spot by winning both the national championships and Final X over Mason Parris."