Shawn Michaels Leads WWE Media Call: Teases Main Roster Stars in NXT and Exciting No Mercy Update

Today, WWE organized a media call to build anticipation for NXT Great American Bash 2023 event scheduled for this Sunday. Guiding the call was none other than Shawn Michaels.

Below are some notes from the call:

- Cody Rhodes has been selected to lend his voice to the introduction of The Great American Bash on Sunday.

- Michaels expressed his desire to see Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn in NXT.

- NXT No Mercy has been officially announced for Saturday, September 30, 2023, taking place at the Mechanics Bank Arena in Bakersfield, California.

- Wendy Choo is diligently rehabilitating from her injuries, but her recovery still has a considerable way to go.

- Michaels spoke highly of Dominik Mysterio, praising him for his maturity and professionalism. He believes Dominik respects the wrestling business and has been performing admirably in NXT. Michaels expects Dominik to continue to evolve and find his identity in NXT.

- When questioned about the possibility of a women's mid-card title, Michaels expressed openness to the idea while also commending the non-title storylines within the division.

- Michaels has been enjoying the Tony D'Angelo in prison storyline and believes D'Angelo has the potential to succeed as an actor beyond wrestling.

- Regarding Carmelo Hayes, Michaels advised him to focus on the present and not get ahead of himself with thoughts of a main roster call-up. The emphasis is on preparing Hayes to be a strong representative of the company.

- Michaels shared that Gable Steveson has been training with WWE for a while, and after expressing his interest in getting him involved, he was granted permission to use the Olympic gold medalist.

- He also expressed appreciation for Robert Stone's versatility and stated that Stone is welcome in NXT for as long as he wishes to be there. Michaels finds value in having managers in NXT.

- Concerning the Weapons Wild match between Blair Davenport and Roxanne Perez, Michaels believes the stipulation is fitting given the storyline, and he wanted to include Perez on the card, given her ties to Texas.

- Regarding Dragon Lee, Michaels noted that he is making the most of the opportunities offered at the WWE PC and has not asked for any special treatment.