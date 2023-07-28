Vince McMahon Undergoes Major Surgery, Now in Recovery

A report from TMZ has revealed Vince McMahon recently underwent significant spine surgery. The procedure, lasting over four hours, was aimed at addressing an issue with his spine. Sources close to the WWE leader confirm that the surgery was a success, and the 77-year-old is now in the process of recovery.

WNS wishes Vince Mcmahon all the best with his recovery.

