Vince McMahon Undergoes Major Surgery, Now in Recovery

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 28, 2023

A report from TMZ has revealed Vince McMahon recently underwent significant spine surgery. The procedure, lasting over four hours, was aimed at addressing an issue with his spine. Sources close to the WWE leader confirm that the surgery was a success, and the 77-year-old is now in the process of recovery.

"Vince McMahon underwent major surgery last week to fix an issue with his spine, TMZ Sports has learned.

Sources close to the WWE honcho tell us the procedure lasted over four hours. It was, however, deemed a success … and the 77-year-old is now recovering."

WNS wishes Vince Mcmahon all the best with his recovery.

UPDATE:

Vince McMahon's Recent Spinal Surgery: A Life-Altering Procedure

In an update, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful reports reliable sources have confirmed that Vince McMahon's recent spinal surgery will have a last [...]

