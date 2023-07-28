ECW Alumni Confronting Jack Perry on AEW Dynamite Could Draw One Million Viewers Says Bully Ray

During the July 26th, 2023 edition of AEW Dynamite, a potential match between FTW champion Jack Perry and ECW alumni Jerry Lynn was teased.

On Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray, a WWE Hall of Famer and ECW alumni, shared his thoughts on the potential impact he or Tommy Dreamer could have in AEW. He stated, "If the story went down the ECW road and I showed up in the right town... there's monster business to be done there. This is not me blowing smoke up my own ass... if you announced that Bully Ray, or even Tommy Dreamer for that matter, were showing up on 'AEW Dynamite' on any given week, to come face-to-face and confront Jack Perry, you're doing over a million viewers. Guaranteed."

Bully Ray emphasized that Tommy Dreamer is the perfect fit for the role, given his close relationship with Taz, as they were the bestest of best friends, with Tommy even serving as Taz's best man at his wedding. He believed that the story between them runs deep, and if AEW decides to explore the ECW road, it could elevate Jack Perry into a much bigger star than any other talent currently associated with ECW.