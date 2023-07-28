WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

ECW Alumni Confronting Jack Perry on AEW Dynamite Could Draw One Million Viewers Says Bully Ray

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 28, 2023

ECW Alumni Confronting Jack Perry on AEW Dynamite Could Draw One Million Viewers Says Bully Ray

During the July 26th, 2023 edition of AEW Dynamite, a potential match between FTW champion Jack Perry and ECW alumni Jerry Lynn was teased.

On Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray, a WWE Hall of Famer and ECW alumni, shared his thoughts on the potential impact he or Tommy Dreamer could have in AEW. He stated, "If the story went down the ECW road and I showed up in the right town... there's monster business to be done there. This is not me blowing smoke up my own ass... if you announced that Bully Ray, or even Tommy Dreamer for that matter, were showing up on 'AEW Dynamite' on any given week, to come face-to-face and confront Jack Perry, you're doing over a million viewers. Guaranteed."

Bully Ray emphasized that Tommy Dreamer is the perfect fit for the role, given his close relationship with Taz, as they were the bestest of best friends, with Tommy even serving as Taz's best man at his wedding. He believed that the story between them runs deep, and if AEW decides to explore the ECW road, it could elevate Jack Perry into a much bigger star than any other talent currently associated with ECW.

WWE Superstars Get New Nicknames Under Directive of Vince McMahon

The person behind several WWE stars receiving new nicknames has come to light, and it appears to be the brainchild of none other than Vince [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jul 28, 2023 08:50AM

Source: wrestlinginc.com
Tags: #aew #ecw #dynamite #jack perry #jerry lynn

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/83030/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer