WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

WWE Superstars Get New Nicknames Under Directive of Vince McMahon

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 28, 2023

WWE Superstars Get New Nicknames Under Directive of Vince McMahon

The person behind several WWE stars receiving new nicknames has come to light, and it appears to be the brainchild of none other than Vince McMahon himself. According to Dave Meltzer's report in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, it was Vince McMahon who came up with the idea of assigning nicknames to several wrestlers on the July 17 episode of WWE RAW.

These nicknames were prominently displayed on official match graphics for certain stars, such as 'Dirty' Dominik Mysterio and 'Big' Bronson Reed. Additionally, some nicknames were mentioned solely by the announcers during the event, like the 'Hellions from Hades' Judgment Day, the 'Spirited' Sami Zayn, the 'Scintillating' Santos Escobar, the 'Cheeky' Chelsea Green, and the 'Self-Aggrandizing' Sonya Deville.

In the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer confirmed that all these alliterative nicknames on the July 17 Raw were a result of Vince McMahon's directive.

Top WWE Superstar To Miss SummerSlam 2023 Due to Injury

WWE SummerSlam is scheduled to take place on Saturday, August 5, 2023. The WWE World Heavyweight Championship, WWE Women’s Championshi [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jul 28, 2023 08:47AM

Source: f4wonline.com
Tags: #wwe #raw #vince mcmahon

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/83027/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer