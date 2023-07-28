WWE Superstars Get New Nicknames Under Directive of Vince McMahon

The person behind several WWE stars receiving new nicknames has come to light, and it appears to be the brainchild of none other than Vince McMahon himself. According to Dave Meltzer's report in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, it was Vince McMahon who came up with the idea of assigning nicknames to several wrestlers on the July 17 episode of WWE RAW.

These nicknames were prominently displayed on official match graphics for certain stars, such as 'Dirty' Dominik Mysterio and 'Big' Bronson Reed. Additionally, some nicknames were mentioned solely by the announcers during the event, like the 'Hellions from Hades' Judgment Day, the 'Spirited' Sami Zayn, the 'Scintillating' Santos Escobar, the 'Cheeky' Chelsea Green, and the 'Self-Aggrandizing' Sonya Deville.

In the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer confirmed that all these alliterative nicknames on the July 17 Raw were a result of Vince McMahon's directive.