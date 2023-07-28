Top WWE Superstar To Miss SummerSlam 2023 Due to Injury

WWE SummerSlam is scheduled to take place on Saturday, August 5, 2023. The WWE World Heavyweight Championship, WWE Women’s Championship, Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, and WWE Intercontinental Championship will all be defended at the Detroit premium live event.

However, one notable absence from the match card will be the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship, currently held by Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens. Dave Meltzer, in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, confirmed that the tag titles won't be on the line due to Kevin Owens taking time off to recover from a broken rib injury.

Meltzer revealed that Owens had been wrestling with the injury for quite some time, and it was uncertain until now if he would miss any matches. To allow him to recuperate and heal properly, the decision was made not to include the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship match in the SummerSlam event.