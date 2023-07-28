Updated Card For IMPACT Emergence Pay-Per-View

IMPACT Wrestling has an updated Lineup for IMPACT Emergence in August! Catch the following matches on August 20th on IMPACT! Plus:
- Witness the Intense Battle for the IMPACT Knockouts Championship: Trinity vs. Deonna Purrazzo
- Epic Tag Team Showdown: Josh Alexander & Time Machine vs. Moose, Brian Myers, Bully Ray & Lio Rush
- SANADA vs. To Be Announced Opponent
⚡ IMPACT Wrestling Announces UK Tour After Five-Year Hiatus
IMPACT Wrestling has announced its upcoming UK tour scheduled for later in 2023. After a five-year hiatus, the stars of IMPACT Wrestling wil [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Jul 27, 2023 02:01PM
