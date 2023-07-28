Updated Card For IMPACT Emergence Pay-Per-View

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 28, 2023

IMPACT Wrestling has an updated Lineup for IMPACT Emergence in August! Catch the following matches on August 20th on IMPACT! Plus:

- Witness the Intense Battle for the IMPACT Knockouts Championship: Trinity vs. Deonna Purrazzo

- Epic Tag Team Showdown: Josh Alexander & Time Machine vs. Moose, Brian Myers, Bully Ray & Lio Rush

- SANADA vs. To Be Announced Opponent