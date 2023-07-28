WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

Updated Card For IMPACT Emergence Pay-Per-View

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 28, 2023

Updated Card For IMPACT Emergence Pay-Per-View

IMPACT Wrestling has an updated Lineup for IMPACT Emergence in August! Catch the following matches on August 20th on IMPACT! Plus:

- Witness the Intense Battle for the IMPACT Knockouts Championship: Trinity vs. Deonna Purrazzo

- Epic Tag Team Showdown: Josh Alexander & Time Machine vs. Moose, Brian Myers, Bully Ray & Lio Rush

- SANADA vs. To Be Announced Opponent

IMPACT Wrestling Announces UK Tour After Five-Year Hiatus

IMPACT Wrestling has announced its upcoming UK tour scheduled for later in 2023. After a five-year hiatus, the stars of IMPACT Wrestling wil [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jul 27, 2023 02:01PM


Tags: #impact #impact wrestling #emergence

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/83028/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer