Shawn Michaels Shares Injury Update On NXT Star Wendy Choo

In May, Wendy Choo vanished from WWE NXT due to a series of enigmatic parking lot assaults carried out by an unidentified assailant, later revealed to be Blair Davenport. WWE often employs this strategy to write off talent from television when they need time off for injuries.

Choo's last appearance in the ring was on an episode of NXT Level Up, where she teamed up with Kelani Jordan to take on Elektra Lopez & Lola Vice.

During the NXT Great American Bash media call today, WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels, who oversees NXT creative, provided an update on Choo's current situation.

"Still coming along. Still rehabbing her injuries. Hopefully she will be back soon. We’re very good, as is our talent, very good about making sure they are 100% ready to go. My understanding is everything is progressing well, but she’s still a ways off before she will be seen in action."