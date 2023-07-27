WWE Revives 'No Mercy' For Upcoming NXT Premium Live Event

WWE has announced the 'No Mercy' premium live event is returning as an NXT event.

The inaugural No Mercy took place on May 16, 1999, in Manchester, England, marking the only No Mercy event hosted in the United Kingdom. Later that same year, a second No Mercy event occurred in October, this time held in Cleveland, Ohio, United States. From this second event onwards, No Mercy became an annual October pay-per-view until 2008.

However, after the 2008 edition, the event was discontinued and replaced by Hell in a Cell in 2009. For eight years, No Mercy remained absent from the WWE calendar. Then, in October 2016, it made a return.

Unfortunately, this revival was short-lived, as No Mercy was once again discontinued following the September 2017 event.

NXT® No Mercy Set for Bakersfield, Calif. on September 30

Tickets For Premium Live Event On Sale Friday, August 4

STAMFORD, Conn.–WWE® (NYSE: WWE) today announced that NXT No Mercy will take place live at Mechanics Bank Arena in Bakersfield, Calif. on Saturday, September 30.

Tickets for the premium live event go on sale Friday, August 4 at 10 a.m. PT via https://axs.com. Exclusive pre-sale opportunities will be available beginning Wednesday, August 2 at 10 a.m. PT. To learn more about registering for pre-sale opportunities, please visit: https://wwe.com/nxtnomercy-presale.

NXT No Mercy will feature the biggest Superstars from NXT in action, including NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes, NXT Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton, Roxanne Perez, Wes Lee, Bron Breakker and more.

NXT No Mercy will stream live exclusively on Peacock in the United States and WWE Network everywhere else. Additional information on the event will be announced in the coming weeks.